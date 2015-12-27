Colts Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive Sunday In Miami

Intro: With a heavy dose of Frank Gore and a timely pass rush, the Colts escaped Miami with an 18-12 victory on Sunday afternoon. What do the Colts slim playoff hopes look like?

Dec 27, 2015 at 09:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

langford-kendall-01.jpg

MIAMI – Before the Colts could do any scoreboard watching on Sunday, they had their own business to worry about.

It took all of 60 minutes, but the Colts did their job, and with that came keeping their playoff hopes alive for at least one more day.

"I told the guys last night, 'Let's focus on what we need to do. And we need to get a win," Chuck Pagano said after the Colts 18-12 victory on Sunday afternoon.

"We are still in the thing. We need some help, but we (first) needed to take care of business."

With Houston's dominating win on Sunday, the Colts had to come up with a victory of their own to keep any postseason chances lingering into Week 17.

If Denver beats Cincinnati on Monday night, the Colts will head to the final week of the regular season with a slim playoff chance.

The Colts seventh win of 2015 didn't come without more adversity.

Matt Hasselbeck was forced to exit his fourth straight game due to injury. Midway through the second quarter, a hit from Dolphins defensive lineman Jordan Phillips injured Hasselbeck's right shoulder.

An AC sprain ended Hasselbeck's afternoon (after leading the Colts on two touchdown drives), and has him not very optimistic about being available for the team's season finale next week.

Even with Hasselbeck in the lineup, the Colts main offensive production came from the 32-year-old legs of Frank Gore.

Playing in Miami for the first time in his 11 NFL seasons, Gore sliced and bulldozed his way to 85 rushing yards in 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Gore's output was almost enough for the Colts.

But with Hasselbeck sidelined for the entire second half, the Colts had to rely on a re-born pass rush.

The Colts received six sacks from three different players (Kendall Langford, T.Y. McGill and Robert Mathis), highlighted by a safety in the first quarter and the game-clincher on the Dolphins final play from scrimmage.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Colts five-yard line, the Dolphins offensive line wasn't on the same cadence.

They paid dearly with the Colts bombarding Ryan Tannehill for a sack.

While the Dolphins looked very confused, the Colts were clearly not.

"I know what we were doing. We were trying to eat," Langford said of Mathis' victory sealing sack.

The Colts will now head back to Indianapolis for their regular season finale, entering a third straight week without knowing who their starting quarterback will be.

They will also go home with the feeling that their slim playoff hopes remain in play, for at least another 24 hours.

"I just know we are still alive," Mathis said with a grin.

Colts @ Dolphins 2015 - IN-GAME PHOTOS

Photos from the week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins

No Title
1 / 61
No Title
2 / 61
No Title
3 / 61
No Title
4 / 61
No Title
5 / 61
No Title
6 / 61
No Title
7 / 61
No Title
8 / 61
No Title
9 / 61
No Title
10 / 61
No Title
11 / 61
No Title
12 / 61
No Title
13 / 61
No Title
14 / 61
No Title
15 / 61
No Title
16 / 61
No Title
17 / 61
No Title
18 / 61
No Title
19 / 61
No Title
20 / 61
No Title
21 / 61
No Title
22 / 61
No Title
23 / 61
No Title
24 / 61
No Title
25 / 61
No Title
26 / 61
No Title
27 / 61
No Title
28 / 61
No Title
29 / 61
No Title
30 / 61
No Title
31 / 61
No Title
32 / 61
No Title
33 / 61
No Title
34 / 61
No Title
35 / 61
No Title
36 / 61
No Title
37 / 61
No Title
38 / 61
No Title
39 / 61
No Title
40 / 61
No Title
41 / 61
No Title
42 / 61
No Title
43 / 61
No Title
44 / 61
No Title
45 / 61
No Title
46 / 61
No Title
47 / 61
No Title
48 / 61
No Title
49 / 61
No Title
50 / 61
No Title
51 / 61
No Title
52 / 61
No Title
53 / 61
No Title
54 / 61
No Title
55 / 61
No Title
56 / 61
No Title
57 / 61
No Title
58 / 61
No Title
59 / 61
No Title
60 / 61
No Title
61 / 61
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

Opportunistic Colts Defense Shuts Down Patriots For Three Quarters, Puts Clamps Down Late

The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising