Colts Keep Slim Playoff Hopes Alive Sunday In Miami

The Colts seventh win of 2015 didn't come without more adversity.

Matt Hasselbeck was forced to exit his fourth straight game due to injury. Midway through the second quarter, a hit from Dolphins defensive lineman Jordan Phillips injured Hasselbeck's right shoulder.

An AC sprain ended Hasselbeck's afternoon (after leading the Colts on two touchdown drives), and has him not very optimistic about being available for the team's season finale next week.

Even with Hasselbeck in the lineup, the Colts main offensive production came from the 32-year-old legs of Frank Gore.

Playing in Miami for the first time in his 11 NFL seasons, Gore sliced and bulldozed his way to 85 rushing yards in 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Gore's output was almost enough for the Colts.

But with Hasselbeck sidelined for the entire second half, the Colts had to rely on a re-born pass rush.

The Colts received six sacks from three different players (Kendall Langford, T.Y. McGill and Robert Mathis), highlighted by a safety in the first quarter and the game-clincher on the Dolphins final play from scrimmage.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Colts five-yard line, the Dolphins offensive line wasn't on the same cadence.

They paid dearly with the Colts bombarding Ryan Tannehill for a sack.

While the Dolphins looked very confused, the Colts were clearly not.

"I know what we were doing. We were trying to eat," Langford said of Mathis' victory sealing sack.

The Colts will now head back to Indianapolis for their regular season finale, entering a third straight week without knowing who their starting quarterback will be.

They will also go home with the feeling that their slim playoff hopes remain in play, for at least another 24 hours.