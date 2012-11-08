Colts-Jaguars Game Report

]()

Colts 27, Jacksonville 10

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Jacksonville moved into Indianapolis territory, but Cory Redding batted a Henne pass into the air and Darius Butler produced his third takeaway with his second interception. The Colts were able to milk the final seconds off the clock to earn a fourth straight win, a first for the team since 2010. That was the same time Indianapolis earned consecutive wins on the road.

Responding to Jacksonville's touchdown, Indianapolis rushed eight times and passed once to reach the Jaguars' 23-yard line. Vinatieri booted a 41-yard field goal with 3:23 to go for a 27-10 lead.

Jacksonville used the takeaway and moved into Colts territory. Gabbert was sacked by Antoine Bethea and left the game. Chad Henne took control for the Jaguars. After a six-yard sack by Tom Zbikowski, Henne converted a fourth-down pass. Jacksonville finished the 81-yard drive when Henne teamed with Shorts III on a four-yard scoring play with 9:16 to go.

Indianapolis moved to the Jacksonville 20-yard line on a sustained drive that looked like the club would extend its lead. Luck was sacked and lost a fumble to end the drive. Jacksonville took over at its 19-yard line in the early seconds of the period.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Two Jacksonville rushes and a one-yard completion spelled a three-and-out for the Indianapolis defense. The offense took at its 26-yard line after a 57-yard Anger punt.

After and 11-yard reverse by Hilton, Indianapolis had three straight incompletions. McAfee punted 57 yards to the Jacksonville 21-yard line.

Cecil Shorts III had a 52-yard reception from Gabbert on Jacksonville's ensuing drive, but a 14-yard sack by Josh Gordy halted momentum. Anger punted from his 49-yard line and T.Y. Hilton secured the kick at the Indianapolis 11.

Darius Butler swiped a Gabbert on the second play of the drive, returning the interception 11 yards for a touchdown with 10:50 left in the period. It was the club's second scoring interception return of the season. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman had a four-yarder at Chicago. This is Butler's first start for the Colts, the 15th of his career.

Indianapolis moved for two first downs and reached the Jacksonville 40 before having to punt. McAfee's 36-yard punt was downed at the Jaguars' four-yard line by Sergio Brown.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

The Colts had 216 net yards in the half, to Jacksonville's 146. Indianapolis rushed 19 times for 79 yards, led by Ballard (6-26) and Donald Brown (8-25). Luck was 11-of-15 for 143 yards passing, with one interception. Gabbert was 13-of-23 for 132 yards, and Indianapolis limited the Jaguars to 21 yards on seven rushing attempts. The Colts held the ball for 18:37 of the half. Jacksonville failed on all five third-down conversion attempts.

Gabbert completed two passes to get into Indianapolis territory, but Jerry Hughes sacked Gabbert for a seven-yard loss with 1:12 to go. Gabbert worked Jacksonville to the Colts' 17 and on fourth-and-four with 21 seconds to go, the Jaguars were flagged for illegal procedure. Scobee hit a 40-yard field goal with 17 seconds left. It was a 47-yard drive in nine plays.

Luck hit wide receiver LaVon Brazill for 21 yards to start the drive, his ninth straight completion. The Colts moved to the Jacksonville 28-yard line before Luck threw an interception under pressure. Dawan Landry had the takeaway. It was the first play after the two-minute warning. Jacksonville has three time outs left with possession at its 31-yard line.

Jacksonville had to punt on its ensuing possession after losing a replay challenge on a play initially ruled a completion. The Colts started at their 29-yard line with a little more than six minutes to play.

Drake Nevis left game with a hand injury. His return is uncertain.

Indianapolis took advantage of the takeaway, making the score 17-0 on a one-yard run by Luck. Luck hit Donnie Avery for 44 yards on the drive to get inside the Jacksonville 10. Luck now has the franchise seasonal record for rushing scores. It was a 61-yard drive in seven plays. Luck's scoring run came on fourth down. Luck had three- and five-yard scoring runs against Cleveland.

Linebacker Moise Fokou forced a fumble that was recovered by Darius Butler at the Indianapolis 39-yard line. The Colts took possession with a bit more than 11 minutes left in the period. It was the first Colts takeaway since the Green Bay game on October 7.

Jacksonville was guilty of a roughing the passer call on the first play of the drive, negating a Luck interception. The Colts reached the Jacksonville 29 as the quarter ended. Wayne had two receptions on the drive. Wayne now has 57 straight games with three or more receptions. Luck hit Wayne for 21 yards to the Jacksonville. Luck ended the drive with a five-yard scoring rush, his fourth rushing score of the year. Luck has tied the club seasonal record for rushing scores by a quarterback. Bert Jones (1974) and Peyton Manning (2001, 2006) also had four in a season.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Jacksonville used a no-huddle attack to reach the Indianapolis 26-yard line before the drive stalled. Gabbert hit three first-down passes for 36 yards and had a 10-yard rush. Josh Scobee, 30-for-39 against the Colts and perfect on 20 straight attempts, missed wide right from 44 yards out with 3:14 left in the period.

Vinatieri hit a 31-yard field goal 7:33 into the game for a 3-0 Indianapolis lead. It was a 44-yard drive that reached the Jacksonville seven-yard line before a third-down sack. T.Y. Hilton had a 19-yard reverse, while Wayne had an 18-yard reception on the drive. Vinatieri now has scored in 139 straight games. McAfee followed the field goal with his 23rd touchback.

Indianapolis again forced a three-and-out to get possession again. On consecutive third downs on the possessions, Blaine Gabbert unsuccessfully targeted Cassius Vaughn, starting for Vontae Davis. Bryan Anger's punt went 47 yards to the Indianapolis 43-yard line.

Indianapolis forced a three-and-out, taking possession at their 25-yard line. An 11-yard rush by Vick Ballard and a 12-yard completion from Andrew Luck to Reggie Wayne was the extent of the first possession. Pat McAfee punted to the Jacksonville 10-yard line.

Jacksonville received the opening kickoff. Pat McAfee booted his 22nd touchback of the season.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

The weather is clear in Jacksonville prior to kickoff, with the temperature at 53 degrees. The temperature is expected to drop to 44 by the end of the game. The winds are less than five miles per hour.

COLTS GAME-DAY DEACTIVATIONS:

CB-Vontae Davis

CB-Jerraud Powers

C-Samson Satele

OT-Winston Justice

TE-Coby Fleener

LB-Robert Mathis

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES FOR COLTS:

Joe Reitz starts at LG for Jeff Linkenbach

Jeff Linkenbach starts at RT for Winston Justice

A.Q. Shipley starts at C for Samson Satele

Weslye Saunders starts at TE for Coby Fleener

Jerry Hughes starts at LB for Robert Mathis

Cassius Vaughn starts at CB for Vontae Davis

Darius Butler at CB for Jerraud Powers

COLTS PRE-GAME NOTES:

Andrew Luck needs one more 300 game to set the NFL rookie record. He currently is tied with

Peyton Manning (4, 1998) for the club and NFL record by a rookie quarterback.

Earlier this year, Luck joined Cam Newton as the only players with three 300 games in the first four games of a career. Against Miami in week nine, Luck threw for 433 yards to eclipse Newton's (432) previous NFL rookie record.

Luck has taken every offensive snap and has had a major hand in the club's successes. He became the first NFL rookie quarterback since 1971 to lead a September fourth-quarter comeback win in the club's week two triumph over Minnesota.

After the Green Bay win, Luck became the first NFL rookie to pass for 1,200 yards (1,208) and record at least two wins in his team's first four games. After the Cleveland win, he was the first NFL rookie with 1,500 passing yards (1,674) and three wins in a team's first six games.

After the Tennessee win, Luck had the highest winning percentage (.571) by a rookie quarterback who was a top overall pick through week eight in NFL history.

He won AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for his outing against Miami. Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns. In facing then the NFL's best third-down defense, he completed 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, converting 12 third downs via the air on that down. He helped the club run at least eight scrimmage plays on eight game-opening possessions. Luck set the NFL record for best winning percentage by a top overall pick through week nine (5-3, .625; minimum two starts).

Luck has hit 190-of-336 passes for 2,404 yards, with 10 touchdowns and interceptions. His yardage total tracks among the best ever produced by an NFL rookie through eight games.

Luck is averaging 300.5 passing yards a game, 3rd-most in NFL and most among rookie QBs.

Luck leads AFC QBs with 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Wayne has receptions in 104 straight games. He leads active NFL receivers with 181 career games played. Wayne (145) is one of six Colts ever to start more than 100 consecutive games (208, Peyton Manning; 115, C-Ken Mendenhall; 104, DE-Fred Cook; 102, DB-Jason Belser; 101, OT-Tarik Glenn). He has played in 174 straight games, the league's best streak by a WR.

Wayne (923, 12,543) is 13th in NFL career receptions. The player ahead of Wayne is Art Monk (940, 12th). He is 16th in NFL reception yards. Next on the yardage list is Monk (12,721, 15th).

Against New York, Wayne became the 14th NFL player with 900 career receptions.

Against Green Bay, Wayne (13-212, 1 TD) produced his highest yardage day (200 vs. Dallas 12/5/10) and became the first Colts receiver with two career 200 regular-season games. His yardage ranked only behind Raymond Berry (224 at Washington 11/10/57) and it was the fifth 200 game in club regular-season history (224, Berry; 212, Wayne; 210, Roger Carr at NY Jets 10/24/76; 203, Reggie Langhorne at Washington 11/7/93; 200, Wayne). Wayne became only the seventh player since 1990 to have a 200 game in a 10th career season or later (James Lofton, Irving Fryar, Jerry Rice, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Smith, Terrell Owens (2), Wayne (2)).

He earned the AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for the first time in his career.

The Colts are 28-12 when Wayne tops 100 reception yards, 19-12 when he has at least eight receptions, 54-13 when he scores a touchdown.

Wayne (76) ranks third in Colts history in career touchdowns (128, Marvin Harrison; 113, Lenny Moore). His 76 touchdown receptions are second-most to Harrison (128).

Wayne has 12,543 career scrimmage yards, second in Colts history (14,608, Marvin Harrison; 12,065, Edgerrin James).

Wayne's 61 receptions and 835 reception yards are the most for him through eight games in any season of his career.

With 104.4 yardage average this year, Wayne tops NFL.

Wayne (835) is closing in on his eighth 1,000-yard season. Reaching that plateau will tie him with Marvin Harrison (8, 1999-2006) for the club record. Wayne had seven consecutive from 2004-10, the second-longest consecutive streak in franchise history.

If Wayne leads the team in receptions in 2012, it will be his seventh time doing so, ranking behind Marvin Harrison (9) and Raymond Berry (8) in club history but it would tie Harrison's (6, 1999-04) club mark for the most consecutive seasons leading the team.

The Green Bay game was Wayne's 15th with 10 receptions, one behind Marvin Harrison's club record. Jerry Rice (17) is the all-time leader, while Wes Welker (16) is tied with Harrison for second-most. Wayne is tied with Andre Johnson (16) for fourth-most. Wayne (2007-08) is tied with Johnson (2008) and Brett Perriman (1995) for the NFL lead with three straight games with 10 catches.

Against Green Bay, Wayne became the 16th NFL player with 40 career 100 games (76, Jerry Rice; 64, Randy Moss (active); 59, Marvin Harrison, 51, Terrell Owens; 50, Don Maynard; 47, Torry Holt; 47, Michael Irvin; 46, Jimmy Smith; 45, Isaac Bruce; 43, Tim Brown; 43, James Lofton; 42, Cris Carter; 41, Lance Alworth; 40, Steve Largent; 40, Steve Smith (active)). Rice, Maynard, Irvin, Lofton, Alworth and Largent are Hall-of-Famers.

Antoine Bethea has 65 tackles this season and has 756 for his career. Bethea is one of seven Indianapolis Colts to top 700 career tackles (1,149 Jeff Herrod; 1,052, Duane Bickett; 785, Jason Belser; 754, Gary Brackett, 744, Eugene Daniel).

Kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored in the last 138 consecutive games. His 53-yard field goal with eight seconds left against Minnesota was the 24th game-winning kick of his career.

Against Tennessee, Vinatieri became the eighth player in NFL history to reach 400 career field goals. Vinatieri has 489 career field goal attempts, 10th in NFL history (Jason Elam is ninth at 540). Vinatieri needs 24 points to move past Lenny Moore (678) for fourth-place in Colts career scoring.

Vinatieri needs one field goal from the 50 -range for his eighth with the club. He is tied at seven with Raul Allegre and Cary Blanchard behind the club leaders (18, Dean Biasucci; 14, Mike Vanderjagt).

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman topped the club in tackles in each of the first seven games before the streak was ended vs. Miami. Freeman had 13 at Chicago, 18 vs. Minnesota, 16 vs. Jacksonville, 11 vs. Green Bay, 19 at New York, seven vs. Cleveland and 15 at Tennessee, and he was involved in takeaways in two of the first three outings – scoring interception return at Chicago; forced fumble against Minnesota. Freeman is the first Colts undrafted player ever to return an interception for a touchdown in a career debut, and was the first to do so in the since 1987 (LB-Peter Noga; DB-Paul Tripoli).

Against Jacksonville, T.Y. Hilton became the first NFL rookie receiver this year to post a 100-yard game when he had 113 yards against Jacksonville 9/23. He was 6-102, 1 TD vs. Miami for his second 100 outing. Hilton joins Ray Perkins (1967), Bill Brooks (1986), Marvin Harrison (1996) and Anthony Gonzalez (2007) for the second-most 100 outings by a Colts rookie receiver (3, Andre Rison, 1989).

Linebacker Dwight Freeney (104.5) has recorded sacks against 27 of 31 teams. Detroit, the club's opponent on 12/2, is one of four teams Freeney has not produced a sack against. Freeney has 25 career multiple-sack games, including five three-plus sack games. He has sacked 52 different quarterbacks. Freeney has seven of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

Linebacker Robert Mathis (89.5) has sacks in eight straight games. In 2005, he set an NFL record with sacks in eight consecutive games to start a season. Mathis has 20 career multiple-sack games, including two three-plus sack games. Mathis has four of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

The Colts are 26-8 when Freeney and Mathis combine for sacks. They each produced 10 sacks in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2010 to set the NFL mark for most seasons with teammates doing so together. They surpassed Reggie White and Clyde Simmons by doing so. They have combined for 20-plus sacks in five different seasons (26.5, 2004; 22.5, 2005; 22.0, 2008; 23.0, 2009; 21.0, 2010).

Against Miami, Mathis became 14th Colts player and the ninth of the Indianapolis era, to reach 100 regular-season victories with the club: 141 games, QB-Peyton Manning; 132, QB-John Unitas; 132, C-Jeff Saturday; 127, TE-Justin Snow; 121, WR-Reggie Wayne; 118, WR-Marvin Harrison; 114, P-Hunter Smith; 109, P-David Lee; 108, OT-Ryan Diem; 107, LB-Don Shinnick; 106, DE-Ordell Braase; 105, C/LB-Dick Szymanski; 106, LB-Dwight Freeney; 100, Mathis.

Bruce Arians is the sixth interim head coach in club history (1972, John Sandusky, nine games; 1974, Joe Thomas, 11; 1984, Hal Hunter, one; 1991, Rick Venturi, 11 games; 2005, Jim Caldwell, one game).

In beating Green Bay, Arians was the only Colts interim coach to win his first game.

Sandusky was 4-5 in the games in 1972 when he succeeded Don McCafferty. His four wins under those interim conditions stood as the club mark until Arians (4-1) tied him with the team's 23-20 victory over Miami this year. Thomas was 2-9 in 1974 after succeeding Howard Schnellenberger, while Venturi was 1-10 in his outings in 1991 after replacing Ron Meyer. Hunter lost the final game in 1984 after the departure of Frank Kush. Caldwell lost his one game in the absence of Tony Dungy.

COLTS-JACKSONVILLE NOTES

The Colts have won seven straight games on Thursday.

The Colts are 7-4 at Jacksonville.

This is the fifth straight year the Colts have had a divisional game on Thursday Night Football, the third time at Jacksonville (2008 at Jacksonville, 31-24 win; 2009 at Jacksonville, 35-31 win; 2010 at Tennessee, 30-28 win; 2011 vs. Houston, 19-16 win).

The Colts have dropped three straight games in the series, marking the only time in AFC South history Indianapolis has dropped three straight games to one divisional opponent.

Jacksonville swept the Colts in 2011, the first time since 2002 (Tennessee) the club was swept in a division seasonal series.

The Colts lead the series, 13-8, since the teams were paired in the AFC South in 2002, and that stands as the tightest record Indianapolis has with any of its division rivals.

That the overall series record is tight is not surprising, the margins of outcomes have been close, too. Sixteen times the teams have played within a one-score finish, while nine times the games have been decided by five points or less. Six have been decided by a field goal or less.

Dwight Freeney has 10 sacks against Jacksonville.

Jacksonville kicker Josh Scobee has hit 20 straight field goals. Scobee has hit 30-of-39 career field goals against the Colts in 16 games. Three of his seven career game-winning kicks have come against the Colts (53 yards, 10/24/04; 51, 9/21/08; 59, 10/3/10). Scobee has 19 career field goals from 50 yards, four against the Colts.

Jacksonville has been even or won the turnover differential in five of eight games. The Colts are -10 in turnover ratio.

Seven different Jaguars have scored touchdowns this year, while 10 have done it for the Colts.

Defensive end Jeremy Mincey has 19 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in the last three games combined against the Colts.

Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew and the Colts' Justin Hickman were roommates at UCLA.

Jacksonville's 46 penalties are the second-fewest in the NFL (34, Atlanta).

When Jacksonville beat the Colts on September 23, it was Head Coach Mike Mularkey's first win with the franchise. He was 14-18 with Buffalo from 2004-05.