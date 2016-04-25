Colts Goal: Build Pillars On Defense

Intro: With the NFL Draft coming in a few days, the Colts would like to build off the 2015 draft class, by adding more defensive pillars for new coordinator Ted Monachino.

Apr 25, 2016 at 05:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DefenseFormation.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Build pillars on defense.

That message from Jim Irsay is something the Colts are hoping they strengthen with some layers of foundation already in place after 2015.

At every level of the defense, the Colts still have key contributors north of the age of 30.

Vontae Davis, soon to be 28 years old, is a pillar.

But with the Colts having one eye turned towards the future, they are searching for additional 20-something defenders to develop under new coordinator Ted Monachino.

"We definitely know we need to get better on that side of the ball and younger," Ryan Grigson said of the defense at this year's League Meetings.

The Colts have taken steps towards that building, thanks in large part to the 2015 draft class.

Henry Anderson came in as a third-round pick and was raved about from the night he was drafted.

A November ACL injury cut Anderson's rookie season short, but the big defensive end was a stout presence (when healthy).

College teammate David Parry was taken in the fifth round last year. Parry was one of just three Saturday picks in 2015 to start every game as a rookie.

The youth movement is starting to reach the secondary, too.

Clayton Geathers, last year's fourth-round pick, is a starting safety in his second NFL season.

Second-year cornerbacks D'Joun Smith and Tevin Mitchel could challenge for some sub package roles.

The linebacker group is where the young pieces still need to be added.

We know on the outside that Robert Mathis, Trent Cole and Erik Walden are all in their 30s. They are also all entering the final years on their respective contracts.

Then at inside linebacker, starter D'Qwell Jackson will turn 33 years old in September while an open competition takes place next to him.

A chunk of the defensive building blocks came in 2015 and the Colts would love to add to that group in 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

ESPN Names Adam Vinatieri The NFL's 'GOAT' Kicker

Vinatieri was a three-time first-team All-Pro and holds several NFL records. He spent 14 seasons with the Colts.

news

Peyton Manning To Host Country Music Awards With Luke Bryan

The Hall of Fame former Colts quarterback will host the annual awards show on Nov. 9 on ABC.

news

Colts Sign Free Agent Defensive Tackle Caeveon Patton; Release Defensive End Bryan Cox Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and released defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

news

Colts Announce Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The Colts made the announcement ahead of Wednesday's first training camp practice.

news

Training Camp Q&A With Frank Reich: Matt Ryan's Fit, Expectations At Wide Receiver, Outlook For Left Tackle Competition, What's Next For Jonathan Taylor, Gus Bradley's Scheme And More

Head coach Frank Reich sat down with Colts.com for a wide-ranging discussion on where the team stands ahead of the start of training camp this week at Grand Park in Westfield. The conversation is below and has been edited for clarity.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: The Quarterback Robert Mathis Enjoyed Sacking The Most And Other Stories From His Career

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Chris Hinton's Career

Colts Ring of Honor offensive lineman Chris Hinton joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on this week's installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to discuss memories from his playing career – which was defined by much more than him being the guy the Colts acquired in return for John Elway.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Dwight Freeney's Career, Including How And1 Mixtapes Influenced His Legendary Spin Move

Colts Ring of Honor defensive end Dwight Freeney joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks for this week's "Colts Reunion Podcast" episode to look back on his career and update fans on what he's up to these days.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2 ESPY Awards

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro in 2021.

news

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising