Colts Goal: Build Pillars On Defense

The Colts have taken steps towards that building, thanks in large part to the 2015 draft class.

Henry Anderson came in as a third-round pick and was raved about from the night he was drafted.

A November ACL injury cut Anderson's rookie season short, but the big defensive end was a stout presence (when healthy).

College teammate David Parry was taken in the fifth round last year. Parry was one of just three Saturday picks in 2015 to start every game as a rookie.

The youth movement is starting to reach the secondary, too.

Clayton Geathers, last year's fourth-round pick, is a starting safety in his second NFL season.

Second-year cornerbacks D'Joun Smith and Tevin Mitchel could challenge for some sub package roles.

The linebacker group is where the young pieces still need to be added.

We know on the outside that Robert Mathis, Trent Cole and Erik Walden are all in their 30s. They are also all entering the final years on their respective contracts.

Then at inside linebacker, starter D'Qwell Jackson will turn 33 years old in September while an open competition takes place next to him.