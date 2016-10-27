Colts Getting What They Wanted, And Needed, From Ryan Kelly

"Obviously in the evaluation process we saw his body of work down at Alabama and knew that he had a chance to be a really good football," Pagano says of Kelly. "When you get to know the player you get to know the guy. From the first day he stepped on campus, it hasn't been too big for him. It was a seamless transition for him.

"It seems like he's been here a lot longer than he has. His game isn't perfect; he'd be the first one to tell you that. He's making some mistakes like everyone else, but the sirens aren't going off at that position which is a good thing."

When you take a look at the future of the Colts' offensive line, Kelly is obviously a cornerstone in that building.

A healthy offensive line in 2016 includes four starters 25 years or younger.

It's Kelly in the middle of that unit providing what the Colts greatly needed back in April.

"He will do some things that a rookie does sometimes – snap a ball early, make a mental mistake, go the wrong way, things that happen to rookies," offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski says of Kelly. "But he has generally, overall, done as well as I could have imagined.