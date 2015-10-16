Colts Friday Notebook: Andrew Luck Questionable For Sunday Night

Intro: The Colts concluded their practice week for New England on Friday afternoon. For the first time all year, the Colts did not rule out any player when they announced their final injury report of the week.

Oct 16, 2015 at 07:16 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckSideline.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts received a couple of pieces of good news on Friday.

Yes, Andrew Luck is still "questionable" for Sunday night, but he did practice all week, throwing in front of the media all three days, something he hasn't done since being injured.

Luck was a "full" participant on Friday for the first time since prior to Week Three.

Chuck Pagano also didn't rule anyone OUT for Sunday night, the first time that has happened all season.

Here are sound bites from Pagano and Robert Mathis:Chuck Pagano on the chances Andrew Luck plays on Sunday:

"Good chance."

Bowen's Analysis:* *It will be Pagano's call on Sunday night whether or not Luck plays against New England. Pagano said on Friday that Luck has looked better each day this week. The quarterback has been throwing in front of the media each day this week, something he hasn't done recently.

Luck's physical progress this week, along with the fact the Colts still have the normal number of two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, indicate to me that the chances of him playing on Sunday are very high. If the Colts don't sign another quarterback by Saturday afternoon, Luck seems like a likely candidate to be back under center for Sunday Night Football.

Chuck Pagano on what he saw from Ahmad Bradshaw at practice:

"The small sample that we have from the last two days, he looks really good.

"He obviously takes care of himself. He's in great shape and he's moving around great. Didn't miss a beat from a mental standpoint. (It's) like he's been here the whole time."

Bowen's Analysis: Pagano's quote says it all in what he's seen from the 29-year old Bradshaw in two days of practice. This sounds like Pagano is going to send Bradshaw out there on Sunday night for work.

Last year, Bradshaw spent all offseason recovering from a serious neck injury and didn't have his first contact until the regular season. That didn't seem to hinder him in any way. Now, he's coming back from a November 2014 broken fibula. I know the fans at Lucas Oil Stadium will give Bradshaw quite the response when he does make his 2015 debut.

Robert Mathis on the Patriots:

"Safe to say they've been a thorn in our side for the 13 years I've been here. Never easy, but it's never dull.

"Let's go."

Bowen's Analysis: No one inside the Colts locker room has been a part of more Indianapolis/New England matchups (from the Colts side) than Mathis. Last year obviously was a helpless feeling for Mathis, having to watch the Colts lose twice, with little pass rush in both meetings.

Mathis talked on Friday how challenging it is getting to Tom Brady with the Hall of Fame quarterback getting rid of the ball at the quickest rate of any in the NFL. A Mathis sack of Brady on Sunday would be right up there in his franchise-leading list of sacks with the Colts.

INJURY NOTES

Here is the final injury report in Patriots week:

  • OUT: None

-For the first time all season, no Colts have been ruled out for Sunday.

  • QUESTIONABLE: ILB-Jerrell Freeman (groin), ILB-Nate Irving (knee), Andrew Luck (right shoulder)

-Freeman is the biggest non-quarterback, starting, injury question heading inot Sunday.

  • PROBABLE: OLB-Trent Cole (back), T.Y. Hilton (groin), OLB-Bjoern Werner (knee)

-After being limited on Thursday, Hilton is probable for Sunday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Five Things Learned: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The Colts opened the 2021 season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned from Week 1, from Carson Wentz's debut to Nyheim Hines' motivation. 
news

Despite Second-Half Adjustments, Colts' Defense Wants Much More Heading Into Week 2

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

By The Numbers: Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (2021 Week 1)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.
news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising