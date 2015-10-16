Colts Friday Notebook: Andrew Luck Questionable For Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts received a couple of pieces of good news on Friday.

Yes, Andrew Luck is still "questionable" for Sunday night, but he did practice all week, throwing in front of the media all three days, something he hasn't done since being injured.

Luck was a "full" participant on Friday for the first time since prior to Week Three.

Chuck Pagano also didn't rule anyone OUT for Sunday night, the first time that has happened all season.

Here are sound bites from Pagano and Robert Mathis:Chuck Pagano on the chances Andrew Luck plays on Sunday:

"Good chance."

Bowen's Analysis:* *It will be Pagano's call on Sunday night whether or not Luck plays against New England. Pagano said on Friday that Luck has looked better each day this week. The quarterback has been throwing in front of the media each day this week, something he hasn't done recently.

Luck's physical progress this week, along with the fact the Colts still have the normal number of two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, indicate to me that the chances of him playing on Sunday are very high. If the Colts don't sign another quarterback by Saturday afternoon, Luck seems like a likely candidate to be back under center for Sunday Night Football.

Chuck Pagano on what he saw from Ahmad Bradshaw at practice:

"The small sample that we have from the last two days, he looks really good. "He obviously takes care of himself. He's in great shape and he's moving around great. Didn't miss a beat from a mental standpoint. (It's) like he's been here the whole time."

Bowen's Analysis: Pagano's quote says it all in what he's seen from the 29-year old Bradshaw in two days of practice. This sounds like Pagano is going to send Bradshaw out there on Sunday night for work.

Last year, Bradshaw spent all offseason recovering from a serious neck injury and didn't have his first contact until the regular season. That didn't seem to hinder him in any way. Now, he's coming back from a November 2014 broken fibula. I know the fans at Lucas Oil Stadium will give Bradshaw quite the response when he does make his 2015 debut.

Robert Mathis on the Patriots:

"Safe to say they've been a thorn in our side for the 13 years I've been here. Never easy, but it's never dull. "Let's go."

Bowen's Analysis: No one inside the Colts locker room has been a part of more Indianapolis/New England matchups (from the Colts side) than Mathis. Last year obviously was a helpless feeling for Mathis, having to watch the Colts lose twice, with little pass rush in both meetings.

Mathis talked on Friday how challenging it is getting to Tom Brady with the Hall of Fame quarterback getting rid of the ball at the quickest rate of any in the NFL. A Mathis sack of Brady on Sunday would be right up there in his franchise-leading list of sacks with the Colts.

INJURY NOTES

Here is the final injury report in Patriots week:

OUT: None

-For the first time all season, no Colts have been ruled out for Sunday.

QUESTIONABLE: ILB-Jerrell Freeman (groin), ILB-Nate Irving (knee), Andrew Luck (right shoulder)

-Freeman is the biggest non-quarterback, starting, injury question heading inot Sunday.

PROBABLE: OLB-Trent Cole (back), T.Y. Hilton (groin), OLB-Bjoern Werner (knee)