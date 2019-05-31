'Colts Forged: Cain's Comeback' Part 2 Episode Recap

Some highlights:

» The episode starts one recent morning in Cain's apartment, as he wakes up and shuts off his alarm, which reminds him, "Be great today." This episode is actually full of sayings that Cain lives by. In his bathroom is a sign that reads, "Walk by faith, not by sight." Then he writes down on a piece of paper his "everyday morals," which are:

• Remain humble through the process.

• Give God the glory, honor and praise.

• Respect is earned, not given.

» That last moral, "Respect is earned, not given," is especially relevant to Cain's story heading into the 2019 season. He was the talk of training camp as a rookie last year and was getting some serious hype before tearing his ACL in the preseason opener and missing the entire regular season. Cain realizes that a few solid training camp practices last year don't carry any weight by the time he gets back on the field this time around. "You know, the critics are gonna talk. It's their job to do that," Cain said. "My job is to go out there and perform on the field. At the end of the day, I know me, I know my competitive spirit. Once I get back on that field, it's going to be a totally different person."

» This episode features a good look at the Colts' training and medical staff; guys like Erin Barill, director of sports medicine; Kyle Davis, assistant athletic trainer; and Cam Ortyl, an athletic training intern. These guys and gals work behind the scenes with the players to ensure they have everything they need in their recovery and rehab work to get back on the field as soon as possible.

» General manager Chris Ballard has said the plan is for Cain to be back in the fold on the field by training camp, and you're seeing some of the work the receiver is putting in to reach that goal, from footwork drills to box jumps to lateral agility boards. "This time I want to kind of do a quicker tempo a little bit," Cain tells Barill. "Kind of push myself on this one."

» There's also the lighter side of the training room and the rehab process. Veteran safety Clayton Geathers is none too pleased when he realizes Cain is getting treatment on "his table." "So this is what we're doing now?" Geathers says with a smile. "This is what we're doing now? … Just when you think you know somebody."