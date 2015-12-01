Colts Film Breakdown: T.Y. Hilton's Third-Quarter Touchdown Catch From Matt Hasselbeck

This touchdown from Hilton comes after Donte Moncrief had just picked up 31 yards on a second-and-15. With Moncrief going out of bounds at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter, and the clock briefly stopped, Matt Hasselbeck gets the Colts quickly up to the line of scrimmage. We saw more tempo from the Colts on Sunday and here, the Colts clearly seized a chance to strike against the Buccaneers. On a first-and-10 from the 19-yard line, the Colts are searching for their first touchdown of the game with Hilton isolated to the right and Dwayne Allen lined up as a tight end on the right side of the formation.THE ROUTE