Colts Film Breakdown: T.Y. Hilton's 46-Yard Touchdown Catch From Andrew Luck

With Breaux falling, Hilton is once again all alone to make the catch. This one wasn't as easy as the 87-yard grab on the possession prior. Hilton extends for this touchdown and is able to haul in his second score of the afternoon. The day in general was a struggle for Hilton and Luck (four catches in 15 targets). These chunks have to be a staple of the offense going forward. The Colts need opposing safeties to think twice about wanting to cheat up to stop Frank Gore, versus retreating to worry about the over-the-top throw.