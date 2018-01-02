Colts Film Breakdown: Marlon Mack Is A Human Pinball Against The Texans

](http://haysandsons.com/colts/)ack, who had earlier been utilized on a four-yard run in the drive, is then inserted into the game for a 1st and 10 play from the 13. The Colts come out in a two-receiver, two-tight end set, which doesn't really tip their hand one way or another — run or pass — initially.

Then, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is lined up under center with Mack five yards behind him, sends tight end Jack Doyle, who was lined up out wide to the left, in motion to his right towards the line of scrimmage. The Texans, who employ their 4-3 base defense, don't send a player in motion with Doyle, meaning they're going to be utilizing some sort of zone defense on this play. Once Doyle gets just behind and to the right of right tackle Joe Haeg, the Houston, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, lined up across from Haeg, widens his positioning a little bit more; inside linebacker Bernardrick McKinney slides over just to the right of Clowney, while safety Andre Hal comes all the way out of his position deep in the middle of the secondary to line up just to the left of McKinney; and, finally, with just one receiver, Chester Rogers, now lined up on the left side, safety Marcus Gilchrist falls back to Hal's spot as a single-high safety.