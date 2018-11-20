Drive of the Game

Presented by

Colts-Titans Drive Of The Game: An Exclamation Point Before Halftime

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 Week 11 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a five-play, 85-yard sequence late in the second quarter that gave Indianapolis a commanding 24-0 lead in Sunday’s big victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 20, 2018 at 07:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

111918_ind-ten-drive-hays

INDIANAPOLIS —The boxscore will show a five-play, 85-yard drive taking 2:54 off the clock that culminated in an 18-yard touchdown run by Jordan Wilkins.

But let's take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons:

———————————

Go to it again.

Midway through the second quarter of Sunday's Week 11 AFC South showdown between the Colts and the Titans, quarterback Andrew Luck liked what he saw with T.Y. Hilton locked into one-on-one coverage against Adoreé Jackson, and launched a perfectly-placed deep ball down the middle of the field right into the hands of the waiting receiver, who darted into the end zone to complete a 68-yard touchdown play, putting the Colts up 17-0.

After a three-and-out on the ensuing Tennessee drive, Colts head coach Frank Reich smelled blood in the water.

After the punt, Reich dialed up another deep call for Hilton on the very next play from scrimmage.

This time, down the left sideline, Jackson wasn't about to let Hilton come away with the catch, as evidenced by his clear interference on the play. The resulting penalty moved the ball up to the 50-yard line, and it only seemed like a matter of time before Indy would take advantage.

There was an eight-yard pass play from Luck to Ryan Grant, and then a couple run plays for four yards, moving the sticks. Then Luck found rookie running back Nyheim Hines to his left, who sprinted ahead to the Tennessee 18-yard line for a 20-yard gain.

Now it was Jordan Wilkins' turn to introduce himself to the Titans.

On 1st and 10 from the 18, the Colts lined up with Luck under center, and with wide receiver Zach Pascal slightly in front of, and to the right of Wilkins, in the backfield. Hines, meanwhile, started out lined up right behind tight end Jack Doyle, who was in the slot to the left.

Hines went in motion to his right on the snap, taking Pascal — and a few defenders — with him. Luck pitched to Wilkins, who took off to the left.

The blocking on this play from this point is textbook, especially along the left side:

» First off, Quenton Nelson absolutely buries the man across from him, defensive tackle Bennie Logan. 

» Then, left tackle Anthony Castonzo does a good job getting into space to seal off linebacker Kamalei Correa off the edge. Doyle does the same nearby to Jackson.

» But the key is center Ryan Kelly. Kelly pulls to his left ahead of Wilkins and gets up to full speed quickly, and actually takes out two defenders in his wake: linebacker Jayon Brown and safety Kenny Vaccaro.

It was a footrace to the front corner of the end zone from there, and Wilkins beat safety Kevin Byard to the pylon to earn his first-career NFL touchdown, putting the Colts up 24-0 with 2:29 left in the first half.

Related Content

news

2018 Colts Review: Drives Of The Year

Our look back at the 2018 Indianapolis Colts season continues today with the best drives of the season, presented by Hays + Sons.
news

Colts-Chiefs Drive Of The Game: A Goode Special Teams Play

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Divisional Round Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a defensive stand and subsequent blocked punt by Najee Goode recovered in the end zone by Zach Pascal for a touchdown for the Colts' first score in their season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Colts-Texans Drive Of The Game: Averting Disaster, Then Cashing In

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Wild Card Round Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 65-yard drive midway through the second quarter that saw Andrew Luck connect with Dontrelle Inman for an 18-yard touchdown, putting Indy up 21-0 before halftime.
news

Colts-Titans Drive Of The Game: Special Teams, Defense Close Out Titans

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 17 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 48-yard drive by the Tennessee Titans midway through the fourth quarter that ended with a Kenny Moore II interception.
news

Colts-Giants Drive Of The Game: Only Lead You Need

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 16 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 53-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts their eventual 28-27 victory over the New York Giants Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts-Cowboys Drive Of The Game: A Blocking And A Rocking

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 15 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 44-yard sequence midway through the first quarter that gave the Colts an early 7-0 lead they'd never relinquish in their shutout victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Colts-Texans Drive Of The Game: Streak Snapper

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 14 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 75-yard sequence in the third quarter that led to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to Zach Pascal in Indy's eventual 24-21 victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Colts-Dolphins Drive Of The Game: Earning A Fifth Straight Victory

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 12 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 44-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that led to Adam Vinatieri's 32-yard game-winning field goal in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Colts-Jaguars Drive Of The Game: Final Score Proves Valuable In Big Divisional Win

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 10 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a 10-play, 75-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that gave Indianapolis a 29-13 lead — and eventually just enough points to hold on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Colts-Raiders Drive Of The Game: Pulling Ahead For Good In Oakland

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 8 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a six-play, 57-yard sequence midway through the fourth quarter that put Indy ahead for good in a hard-fought road victory over the Oakland Raiders.
news

Colts-Bills Drive Of The Game: Luck Finds Swoope To Jumpstart Big Victory

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 7 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a 13-play, 75-yard sequence at the end of the first quarter/start of the second quarter that earned the Colts their first points of the day in a big victory over the Buffalo Bills.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising