Drive of the Game

Presented by

Colts-Bills Drive Of The Game: Luck Finds Swoope To Jumpstart Big Victory

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 Week 7 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a 13-play, 75-yard sequence at the end of the first quarter/start of the second quarter that earned the Colts their first points of the day in a big victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

102118_colts-drive-swoope-hays

INDIANAPOLIS — The boxscore will show a 13-play, 75-yard drive taking 6:53 off the clock that culminated in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to Erik Swoope.

But let's take a closer look at the Indianapolis Colts' Week 7 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons:

———————————

In Indy's previous three games prior to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team had backed itself into corners in which recovery was virtually impossible, falling behind by double digits at halftime, and, after a spirited comeback effort in the second half, eventually running out of juice. It was a big reason behind the team's four-game skid going into the matchup against the Bills.

But after two straight three-and-outs to begin Sunday's game, the Colts still had a chance to get things started, jump out to a lead, and see where things could develop from there.

Thanks to some solid defense, the Bills were held to virtually nothing in their first two drives, too, and after a 48-yard punt, the Colts took back over at their 25-yard line with 5:24 left in the first quarter in a scoreless game.

A 13-yard pass play from Luck to wide receiver Chester Rogers right out of the gates sure helped, but four plays later, the Colts found themselves staring at a 4th-and-1 play from their own 47-yard line. Indy called timeout.

Whatever the fellas discussed must've worked.

On that 4th-and-1 play, Luck handed off to running back Marlon Mack, who ran off left tackle Anthony Castonzo for a big 10-yard gain, getting into Buffalo territory at the 43. Now we're cookin'.

The Colts would use rookie running back Jordan Wilkins to convert two third downs later in the drive; he got two yards on a 3rd and 1 from the 34, and, three plays later, caught an eight-yard pass on 3rd and 5 from the 27, to get to the 19.

After a two-yard run by Mack as the game had moved into the second quarter, the Colts faced 2nd and 8 from the Buffalo 17.

Luck, lined up in the shotgun formation with Mack to his left, took the snap and faked a handoff to the back, forcing the linebackers to take a couple steps forward.

That left the Colts' two tight ends, Eric Ebron and Swoope, an opportunity to freely attack the right side of the secondary together. Ebron would eventually peel off to the right towards the front corner of the end zone, while Swoope would peel off to the left, breaking open around the 5-yard line.

That's when Luck fired a strike to Swoope at the front of the end zone, which was perfectly placed right between three Buffalo defenders, including safety Jordan Poyer, who is late getting back to cover that area of the field.

Touchdown, Colts.

Adam Vinatieri would miss the extra point, but the 6-0 lead was a terrific start, nonetheless — and Indy wouldn't look back from there, scoring 24 unanswered points going into the midpoint of the third quarter, and earning its second win of the year — and its most convincing victory — 37-5.

Related Content

news

2018 Colts Review: Drives Of The Year

Our look back at the 2018 Indianapolis Colts season continues today with the best drives of the season, presented by Hays + Sons.
news

Colts-Chiefs Drive Of The Game: A Goode Special Teams Play

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Divisional Round Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a defensive stand and subsequent blocked punt by Najee Goode recovered in the end zone by Zach Pascal for a touchdown for the Colts' first score in their season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Colts-Texans Drive Of The Game: Averting Disaster, Then Cashing In

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Wild Card Round Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 65-yard drive midway through the second quarter that saw Andrew Luck connect with Dontrelle Inman for an 18-yard touchdown, putting Indy up 21-0 before halftime.
news

Colts-Titans Drive Of The Game: Special Teams, Defense Close Out Titans

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 17 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 48-yard drive by the Tennessee Titans midway through the fourth quarter that ended with a Kenny Moore II interception.
news

Colts-Giants Drive Of The Game: Only Lead You Need

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 16 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 53-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that gave the Colts their eventual 28-27 victory over the New York Giants Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts-Cowboys Drive Of The Game: A Blocking And A Rocking

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 15 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 44-yard sequence midway through the first quarter that gave the Colts an early 7-0 lead they'd never relinquish in their shutout victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Colts-Texans Drive Of The Game: Streak Snapper

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 14 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was an eight-play, 75-yard sequence in the third quarter that led to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Luck to Zach Pascal in Indy's eventual 24-21 victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Colts-Dolphins Drive Of The Game: Earning A Fifth Straight Victory

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 12 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a seven-play, 44-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that led to Adam Vinatieri's 32-yard game-winning field goal in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Colts-Titans Drive Of The Game: An Exclamation Point Before Halftime

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 11 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a five-play, 85-yard sequence late in the second quarter that gave Indianapolis a commanding 24-0 lead in Sunday's big victory over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts-Jaguars Drive Of The Game: Final Score Proves Valuable In Big Divisional Win

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 10 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a 10-play, 75-yard sequence late in the fourth quarter that gave Indianapolis a 29-13 lead — and eventually just enough points to hold on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Colts-Raiders Drive Of The Game: Pulling Ahead For Good In Oakland

The Indianapolis Colts' 2018 Week 8 Drive of the Game, presented by Hays + Sons, was a six-play, 57-yard sequence midway through the fourth quarter that put Indy ahead for good in a hard-fought road victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising