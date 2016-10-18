Colts Film Breakdown: Jack Doyle's Touchdown Catch From Andrew Luck

The Colts did run the ball seven times in the first quarter with Frank Gore so maybe that's why the Texans' linebackers held their depth a little longer on this play-action fake (with Robert Turbin the back). Down and distance here certainly indicates a pass, but the selling of the fake keeps Texans linebacker Benardick McKinney from dropping well back in his zone pass coverage area. That, along with safety Andre Hal knowing T.Y. Hilton is to his left, leaves Andrew Luck a window of opportunity. This bottom picture shows that Luck is throwing to a spot, having the faith in Doyle that he will settle into that zone.THE CATCH