Colts Film Breakdown: Frank Gore's 37-Yard Touchdown

Dwayne Allen describes Gore's running as "beautiful" and the aesthetically nature of this run comes here. Gore's initial cut back is impressive, but then he's able to plant his right foot and make a Pro Bowl caliber safety in Reshad Jones whiff in the open field. With his pad level hovering just above the turf, Gore maintains his balance as safety Michael Thomas bounces off him. How Gore kept his feet on this run is mind-boggling. Analytics website Pro Football Focus ranked Frank Gore as the NFL's top running back in Week 16. This run was a major reason why. With 891 rushing yards (the most for a Colts player since 2007), Gore is showing that he still has plenty in the tank to be the team's top back again next season.