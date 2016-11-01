Colts Film Breakdown: Donte Moncrief's Touchdown Catch In Return From Injury

The return of Moncrief wasn't all smooth between him and Luck (the two combined for four catches in nine targets, with a late 45-yard touchdown negated by penalty). That's expected after Moncrief had missed nearly six games. But this is the sort of timely play that Moncrief can make. His size separates him from the other Indy receivers. Luck is going to be more prone to look in the direction of Moncrief when the field shrinks. For the Colts to climb in the AFC South over the final two months of 2016, seeking out Moncrief in the red zone has to become a frequent occurrence.