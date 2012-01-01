COLTS FALL IN SEASON'S LAST GAME

The Colts ended the season on a downbeat Sunday in a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a two-game winning streak, the Colts lost, 19-13, at EverBank Field. Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew, the NFL's top rusher, ran for 169 yards and Josh Scobee kicked four field goals. The Colts finished with a 2-14 record and will have the first pick in the April draft.*

Jan 01, 2012 at 07:54 AM
Tom Rietmann

INDIANAPOLIS --The Colts' defense had no answer for Maurice Jones-Drew on Sunday as the NFL's top rusher slashed his way to 169 yards in Jacksonville's 19-13 victory.

"We just couldn't get Jones-Drew slowed down enough," Colts Coach Jim Caldwell said on his team's radio network.  "He has an unusual blend of speed, power (and) balance with that low center of gravity.  Obviously, he is extremely competitive."

A solid effort by the Colts' defense held Jacksonville to one early touchdown, but Jones-Drew's average of 6.8 yards per rushing attempt helped to set up Josh Scobee for four field goals. Jacksonville quarterback Blaine Gabbert was held to 92 passing yards on 11-of-19.

The Colts trailed 19-6 after Scobee hit from 39 yards with 6:30 left in the game.  Over the next three minutes, Dan Orlovsky's passing led the Colts to a touchdown that pulled the visitors within six points.

However, on the ensuing possession, Jones-Drew produced a couple of key first downs with runs of five and 11 yards and enabled the Jaguars to run out the clock.

"The guys really fought hard to put ourselves in position to have an opportunity," Caldwell said. "When we have (three turnovers) and they only score 19 points, the defense had to do a pretty good job of holding them to field goals, which they did.

"We just didn't run the ball as we'd like to run it, and we certainly weren't as consistent as we'd like to be across the board."

The Colts gained only 56 rushing yards, compared to 190 for the Jaguars.  Orlovsky completed 27-of-40 passes for 264 yards, including a 12-yarder to Austin Collie for the late touchdown. However, the Indy quarterback was intercepted twice and lost a fumble on a sack.

Adam Vinatieri booted field goals of 48 and 20 yards for Indy.  Vinatieri ended the season with 93 points.

The Colts opened the season 0-13 before winning two straight home games.  They went into the Jacksonville game with confidence.

"We hoped to end it on a positive note so these guys could have a good taste in their mouth after these last three weeks," Caldwell said.  "But we didn't play well enough to get that done. They fought and fought hard and gave themselves an opportunity to win, but we just couldn't get it done."

The 2-14 record left the Colts disappointed, but the team's veteran leadership made Caldwell proud.

"We had a great group of individuals who stayed focused," the coach said.  "They were able to keep a lot of the young guys in line, and they did a great job in terms of representing the organization.

"They did some things that are unusual in this day and age and particularly in this league.  When things aren't going well, you usually see the whole team simply implode.  But these guys did not do that.  They hung in there together, they played for one another, they improved every week, they didn't point fingers.  As a result, we were able to hang in there and give ourselves at least an opportunity to win."

Indy's defense opened the game in impressive fashion, keeping Jacksonville out of the end zone after the Jaguars had a first down inside the 10-yard line.  Jones-Drew failed to cross the goal on three running plays and one pass.  Colts safety Antoine Bethea made a crushing tackle to prevent the Jaguars back from scoring on third down.

It seemed like a good sign for the Colts.  But their running game struggled throughout and led to missed opportunities.  A glaring example came in the second quarter when a sack and fumble recovery by Robert Mathis went for naught as the Indy offense could not gain a first down in four plays from the Jacksonville 36-yard line. 

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (3:10 remaining)

The Jaguars made the scoreboard first on a 23-yard pass from Blaine Gabbert to Chastin West. Gabbert's perfect strike to West completed a six-play, 35-yard drive one possession after the Colts mounted a goal-line stand to prevent a Jacksonville score. Josh Scobee booted the extra point. Jaguars 7, Colts 0

SECOND QUARTER (12:03 remaining)

The Colts collected their first points on a 48-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri. The drive went 14 plays and 54 yards and was extended by a couple of first-down receptions by Reggie Wayne and one by Pierre Garcon. Jaguars 7, Colts 3

SECOND QUARTER (1:01 remaining)

The Jaguars pushed 61 yards in nine plays, relying on their running attack and some efficient passing, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Scobee after the Colts' defense stiffened. The Jaguars rushed for 32 yards on the drive, including 28 by Maurice Jones-Drew. Gabbert completed a 19-yard pass to Kassim Osgood for the drive's big play. Jaguars 10, Colts 3

THIRD QUARTER (9:07 remaining)

The Colts' offense got untracked on the first possession of the second half, and their 13-play, 78-yard drive resulted in a 20-yard field goal by Vinatieri. Quarterback Dan Orlovsky completed 6-of-8 passes for 62 yards. Jaguars 10, Colts 6

THIRD QUARTER (7:33 remaining)

The Jaguars stretched their lead to seven on a 32-yard field goal by Scobee. It followed a  five-play, 57-yard drive. The big play was a 56-yard run by Jones-Drew. Jaguars 13, Colts 6

THIRD QUARTER (5:47 remaining)

The Jaguars' Scobee added another field goal, this one from 47 yards. The Colts' defense was able to keep the Jaguars out of the end zone after an interception by Russell Allen gave them the ball at the Indy 19-yard line. Jaguars 16, Colts 6

FOURTH QUARTER (6:30 remaining)

Scobee connected on his fourth field goal of the game, from 39 yards. The drive went seven plays and 25 yards. It was set up by Jeremy Mincey's sack and forced fumble on the Colts' Orlovsky. George Selvie recovered. Jaguars 19, Colts 6

FOURTH QUARTER (3:22 remaining)

Orlovsky connected on 7-of-8 passes for 82 yards to lead the Colts on an eight-play, 82-yard touchdown drive. Austin Collie caught a 12-yarder for the score. Vinatieri added the extra point. Jaguars 19, Colts 13

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

Colts' Elite Punt Unit Makes Another Huge Play In Win Over Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Colts hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, no team in the NFL has more punt team scores than Indy's six.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

'Hurricane Dayo' Storms Jaguars To Save Day For Victorious Colts

Missing the first seven games of the season as he recovered from a serious Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingo has been getting increasingly comfortable since making his NFL debut three weeks ago. On Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a potential game-winning drive late, Odeyingbo's forced fumble was the difference in Indy's 23-17 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising