COLTS-FALCONS NOTEBOOK

After nine weeks of new faces in new places along the Colts offensive line, stability returned on Sunday. Indianapolis used a sixth different starting combination on the offensive line Sunday against Atlanta.*

Nov 07, 2011 at 02:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –Trying to regain the same starting form with which the offensive line began the season, two important pieces rejoined the fold Sunday afternoon as tackle Anthony Castonzo and guard Ryan Diem were back in the starting lineup.

For Diem, it was only was the only second time the 11-year veteran had seen the field in 2011 since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns in week two of the season.

"(It's been) one of those situations where you hate to see the guys kind of struggle through a few games when you can't participate," Diem said.  "You get back in there and you're excited.  It was good to get back out there."

Playing right guard for the first time since 2002, Diem said he has been pleased with the communication along the offensive line despite nine different players starting this season.

"I think we've done a pretty good job with that," Diem said of the communication issue.  "It's one of those cases where you hate to see so many different people in the lineup throughout the year due to injuries or whatever.  I think guys have stepped up and played pretty well who haven't been here very long.  I'm happy about that.  There hasn't been a major drop off.  Obviously, we aren't playing to a high enough level right now but we will go see what's wrong with it and make our corrections."

Protecting the blind side of quarterback Curtis Painter on Sunday was 2011 first-round draft pick Anthony Castonzo.  Having been sidelined since week four, Castonzo did not allow a sack in his return to the lineup.  Castonzo suffered an ankle injury early in the game at Tampa Bay.

Durability never has been an issue for the Boston College product, who set a school record with 54 career starts in his four-year career.  He will sit down Monday and watch the Atlanta game film and Castonzo said he was pleased with his ability to play a full 60 minutes.

"I already know what I'm going to see when I watch it," Castonzo said.  "They (the coaches) made sure that I was well-conditioned before I was thrown back into things."

Without starting running back Joseph Addai on Sunday, the Colts leaned on Donald Brown for the bulk of its groundwork.

Brown finished the game with 70 yards on 16 carries, the second-highest single-game rushing total of his career.  His 54 yards rushing in the first half surpassed his season high, but Brown knows he needs to do more in order to help the Colts get their first win.

"I didn't get enough done to help us out," Brown said.  "We just have to fix the little things, finish plays, finish drives and finish games."

Throughout the first nine games of the 2011 season, Addai and rookie running back Delone Carter have paced the rushing attack but in the past few weeks Brown has begun to assert himself in the Colts backfield.

"I feel like we gave him a chance to hit some seams and find some creases, and he did a good job of finding those and taking advantage of it," Diem said.

Sunday's game against the Falcons marked the 190th career game in a Colts uniform for center Jeff Saturday, which is tied for fifth in franchise history with Marvin Harrison.  Saturday is one of 13 Colts players who has participated in more than 100 career victories.  Saturday has played in 130 career victories, which ranks third in franchise history behind quarterbacks Peyton Manning (141) and John Unitas (130).  On Sunday, Saturday was playing against the team from his hometown area of Atlanta.

Late in the fourth quarter, offensive guard Mike Pollak got a couple of series at center.  Pollak also returned to the lineup Sunday after missing the Tennessee game last week with a hamstring injury.

"Center is a very natural position for me," Pollak said.  "I played it in college and it's something I work on a little bit during the week.  I'm fresh at all three positions so whenever I need to go in, I'm there.  It's just a more mental position.  I feel really comfortable.  It's second nature to me."

Versatility has always been a trademark for the Colts offensive line as Saturday is the only player on the unit to start and play at one position in 2011.

"Especially when you have a lot of injuries like we have had this year," Pollak said of the importance of versatility.  "If some guy goes down you're not worried about putting in someone that hasn't been in there.  We can kind of shuffle around."

Early turnovers and the inability to sustain drives bogged down the Colts offense Sunday. Following the game, veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne addressed the issue on why this team will continue to fight each week even with a sub .500 won-loss record. 

"Because we are grown men, we are professionals," Wayne said.  "Who wants to continue to get their head beat in?  We've got enough leadership, enough veterans on this team to preach the word to young guys."

One area of definite achievement Sunday was punter Pat McAfee, who had nine punts for a 50.1 average, including a 45.8 net average and two kicks inside the 20-yard line.  It was a 53-yard second-quarter McAfee punt that went out at the Atlanta one-yard line that set up the scoring interception by Jerraud Powers.  It marked the fourth time this season McAfee has exceeded a 50.0-yard average.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up for the first-ever in-season presentation of HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS. The multi-episode primetime edition of the 18-time Emmy-Award-winning series premieres November 17.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising