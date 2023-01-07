Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, S Trevor Denbow To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 18 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 

Jan 07, 2023 at 11:26 AM
_Indianapolis – _The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 32 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.). His last name is pronounced Q-T.

Denbow, 5-10, 208 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in one game for Indianapolis this season. Denbow was activated from the team's Injured Reserve list on October 31, 2022, after being placed on the list on August 31, 2022. He participated in the Colts' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, Denbow played in 47 games (42 starts) at SMU (2018-21) and compiled 181 tackles (120 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. He also totaled 45 punts for 1,745 yards (38.8 avg.). Denbow was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team choice in 2019. Prior to SMU, he spent one season (2017) at Navarro College and registered 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions in 10 games.

