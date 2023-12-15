Roster Moves

Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad, place DE Derek Rivers on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Tyler Goodson to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team also placed defensive end Derek Rivers on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Goodson, 5-9, 197 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in two games and has compiled three receptions for nine yards. Goodson was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the Green Bay Packers' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, Goodson spent time on the Packers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2022.

Rivers, 6-5, 250 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on December 7, 2023. He has played in 24 career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2023), Houston Texans (2021-23), Los Angeles Rams (2020) and New England Patriots (2017-20). Rivers has compiled 16 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and has recorded one special teams tackle. Rivers was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Youngstown State. In 2023, he has spent time on the Texans' active roster and practice squad, but has not seen game action.

