Colts elevate RB Jake Funk and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Jake Funk and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 16 career games in his time with the Colts (2022) and the Los Angeles Rams (2021-22) and has registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. Funk has also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). He has appeared in three postseason contests and has compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop.
Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 15 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards. Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.