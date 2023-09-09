Colts elevate RB Jake Funk and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster

The Colts made the following roster moves on Saturday.

Sep 09, 2023 at 12:30 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Jake Funk and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 16 career games in his time with the Colts (2022) and the Los Angeles Rams (2021-22) and has registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. Funk has also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). He has appeared in three postseason contests and has compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop.

Winfree, 6-1, 210 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 15 career games in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and Denver Broncos (2019) and has compiled nine receptions for 75 yards. Winfree has also appeared in one postseason contest.

Related Content

news

Colts-Jaguars Week 1 Preview: What to watch for from Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, Trevor Lawrence on Sunday

The Colts will open the 2023 season against the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts sign long snapper Luke Rhodes to contract extension

Rhodes in 2021 was named a first-team AP All-Pro and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. 
news

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

How Josh Downs is preparing for his first career regular season game

Downs will be making his NFL debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Colts players explain why they love the game of football

Ahead of the Colts season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, several players share the biggest lessons that the game has taught them.
news

Colts Mailbag: Grover Stewart, Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, plus Anthony Richardson's mobility

The Colts Mailbag is back for the 2023 season with questions on how Anthony Richardson's mobility will impact the offensive line, what to look for from the team's top returning wide receivers and more ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Practice notebook: Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol ahead of Colts' season opener

Leonard is on track to play in Sunday's 2023 season curtain-lifter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

How Evan Hull evolved his game to become one of college football's most versatile running backs

During his time at Northwestern, Hull showcased his ability to effectively run the ball and catch out of the backfield.
news

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 
news

How Anthony Richardson learned to balance giving himself grace and striving for greatness

After years of trying to please those around him, Richardson is learning to put himself first - making him better both on and off the field.
Advertising