Colts elevate RB Jake Funk and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster

Funk, 5-10, 205 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 30, 2023. He has played in 16 career games in his time with the Colts (2022) and the Los Angeles Rams (2021-22) and has registered two carries for five yards and three special teams tackles. Funk has also tallied four kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.). He has appeared in three postseason contests and has compiled two carries for five yards and one special teams stop.