Colts Elevate RB Darius Anderson, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.

Anderson, 5-11, 212 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 8, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Anderson played in 45 games (21 starts) at TCU and finished with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. Anderson earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors twice (2017 and 2019).