Colts Elevate RB Darius Anderson, T Jared Veldheer To Active Roster

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday's game against Buffalo. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 54 players.
Anderson, 5-11, 212 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 8, 2020. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Anderson played in 45 games (21 starts) at TCU and finished with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. Anderson earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors twice (2017 and 2019).
Veldheer, 6-8, 321 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 31, 2020. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 17 vs. Jacksonville and started at left tackle. Veldheer has played in 121 career games (114 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). He has also appeared in five postseason contests (four starts). Veldheer was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.