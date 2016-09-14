Colts Depth At Skill Positions Prevalent In 2016 Season Opener

Intro: In Week One, we saw Andrew Luck use every skill group and was not afraid to go into the depths of those positions to find production.

Sep 14, 2016 at 12:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

turbin-robert-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The easy takeaway from what the Colts' offense showed in Sunday's season opener was Andrew Luck is still really good at football.

Now, that the obvious is out of the way, what else did we learn?

The starts do need to improve. And winning early downs, especially early in games, would do wonders for that cause.

But we also found out that the offensive line, with its starting five intact, can more than give Luck enough time to operate.

Luck was able to hit on chunk after chunk in Week One (Luck had four passes of at least 32 yards), helping the offense put up 450 yards, the most the unit has had since November 2014.

Another reason why Luck was able to have one of the finer performances in his handful of NFL seasons came from the guys he was distributing the football to on Sunday.

Names like Hilton, Moncrief, Allen and Gore did what they do.

But what about the other skill guys?

  • Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett:Was this Dorsett's best NFL game? He led the Colts with 94 receiving yards and made plays at balls in the air to really jumpstart the Indy offense. If Dorsett consistently puts together outings like Sunday, the rest of the league is going to quickly take note of one of the league's finest trios of receivers.
  • Tight End Jack Doyle:The NFL's highest scoring fantasy football tight in Week One? Yep, Jack Doyle. Look, Doyle has made plays for the Colts before. But it was the type of plays he made on Sunday that stood out. These were contested catches in critical, critical situations. Doyle played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps on Sunday, showing why the Colts felt comfortable bumping him up to a No. 2 tight end role with Coby Fleener now in New Orleans.
  • Running Back Robert Turbin:The numbers weren't immense for Turbin on Sunday (three touches for 19 yards), but he had some timely third-down conversions. On the first drive of the second half, with the Colts down 21-10, Turbin had two third-down conversions, one via the ground and one via the air. The Colts have longed for a reliable backup at running back. If Turbin stays healthy, he's that guy.
  • Running Back Josh Ferguson:Why were the Colts raving about Josh Ferguson this offseason? Sunday was a small glimpse into that. The Colts were not afraid to throw the undrafted rookie into game action when the offense really needed a spark. Ferguson had two catches for 26 yards on Sunday and played a role in things getting turned around offensively.

It was the depth of the skill positions on Sunday that backed up an individual performance at quarterback, plus improved line play, that could place this offense among the NFL's elite in 2016.

"That's the beauty of football," Luck said of eight different players catching at least two balls on Sunday.

"When guys have opportunities to make plays, they either do it or they don't. And guys did it (Sunday)."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Special Teams

Bubba Ventrone's special teams units underwent, successfully, plenty of change in 2022.

news

Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will once again have to wait on taking his place in Canton, while Freeney fell short in his first year of eligibility.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Safeties

The Colts saw strong seasons from seventh-round rookie Rodney Thomas II and veteran Rodney McLeod Jr.

news

How 2 Colts Standouts Are Promoting Financial Literacy Through Foundations, Discussions, Education

Both linebacker Zaire Franklin Franklin and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are looking to educate and empower youth into creating financial stability for themselves.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore had a hand – literally – in securing three of the Colts' four victories in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record for tackles as the Colts' linebacking corps played at a high level, even without All-Pro Shaquille Leonard for most of the season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart again were a dominant duo on the interior of the Colts' defensive line, while Yannick Ngakoue led the team with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after draft prep began in earnest last week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Check it out below.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising