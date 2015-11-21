Colts Depart Snowy Indianapolis For Week 11 Trip To Atlanta

Intro: The Colts left snowy Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon for their Week 11 meeting down in Atlanta.

Nov 21, 2015 at 09:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

RyanMathis.jpg

ATLANTA – The first snowfall of fall/winter 2015 came with the Colts boarding a plane for the Peach State.

The Colts will be without Andrew Luck and Mike Adams when they return from the bye week on Sunday afternoon to take on the Falcons. Both Luck and Adams did make the trip to Atlanta.

It will be a matchup of former Boston College quarterbacks on Sunday with Matt Hasselbeck leading the Colts (4-5) and Matt Ryan (the 2008 No. 3 overall pick) under center for Atlanta (6-3).

Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Falcons kick of in Week 11: FALCONS GAME NOTES

  • For those watching the game Sunday, tune into CBS where Greg Gumbel and Trent Green will have the broadcast for the 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
  • The Colts are in the midst of playing just one home game over a 41-day stretch. Starting with Atlanta, the Colts will play three of four games on the road.
  • Sunday marks the return to Atlanta for Robert Mathis. The Colts all-time sack leader attended high school about 10 minutes from the Georgia Dome. Mathis has gathered around 60 tickets for family and friends in his first game back in his hometown since 2007.

Atlanta, what it do? — Zachariah W. KERR (@ZachariahKerr94) November 21, 2015

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising