Colts Daily Notebook: T.Y. Hilton's Hamstring Feeling 'Better Than I Expected'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his return to the practice field on Wednesday, and was, perhaps surprisingly, a full participant. He was able to put in a second straight day on Thursday. What all did we learn on the day?

Oct 18, 2018 at 03:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

101718_prax-hilton-stretch

INDIANAPOLIS — Even T.Y. Hilton was a little caught off guard at the way he felt after participating in his first practice in more than two weeks on Wednesday.

Hilton, who has missed the last two games with chest and hamstring injuries — both of which he suffered Week 4 against the Houston Texans — was eager to test the hamstring, specifically, on Wednesday.

The results?

"It felt better than I expected," Hilton said.

To the surprise of some, Hilton was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, and he was out for his second straight day on Thursday afternoon, albeit as a limited participant this time around.

He's not yet declaring himself available for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium, however. He realizes the importance of getting back to the lineup as soon as possible — the Colts' offense needs its perennial Pro Bowler and top deep threat on the field — but because of the very nature of hamstring injuries, Hilton doesn't want to risk any sort of setback.

After all, it was setbacks that delayed the returns of left tackle Anthony Castonzo and running back Marlon Mack, each of whom had been dealing with nagging hamstring injuries for months before they were finally both able to return to the field last Sunday against the New York Jets.

"With a hamstring it's always tricky, because you might feel good, and then you're not really good, so you might want to take another week," Hilton told reporters on Thursday. "I feel good; my body feels good."

Maulet back; Geathers out

The good news for the Colts is that their injury report is currently significantly smaller than it has been the past couple weeks.

The bad news is a few key players are still either out or find themselves rotating off and on the practice field.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who has been dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of last Sunday's game against the Jets, as well as Wednesday's practice, was back on the practice field for the Colts on Thursday.

But a couple players who did practice on Wednesday weren't out there today: safety Clayton Geathers and tight end Erik Swoope.

Geathers, who suffered a neck injury and a concussion Week 5 against the New England Patriots, was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, but did not practice on Thursday.

Swoope, meanwhile, was a limited participant on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant (ankle) and running back Robert Turbin (shoulder), both of whom were injured against the Jets, missed their second straight days of practice on Thursday, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (hamstring) and tight end Jack Doyle (hip), who have been out multiple weeks, also did not practice once again today.

Notable quotable

"Luke [Rhodes] and I are honored, you know? It's just a big honor to be by his side and just even talk to the guy. We come into work every single day with him and we learn so much off of him, so it's just amazing what he has done, and it's an honor to be by his side to see him do it. It's awesome." — Colts punter/holder Rigoberto Sanchez, on getting the opportunity to play with Adam Vinatieri, who is just 10 points shy of the league's all-time record for points scored.

Injury report

Here's Thursday's full practice report:

» DNP: DT/DE Denico Autry (hamstring); TE Jack Doyle (hip); S Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck); WR Ryan Grant (ankle); TE Erik Swoope (knee); RB Robert Turbin (shoulder)

» Limited: WR T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring); CB Arthur Maulet (hip); CB Chris Milton (hamstring); DT Al Woods (not injury related — rest)

» Full: T/G Denzelle Good (not injury related); DT Margus Hunt (knee)

— Milton is the only other new addition to the practice report this week.

Related Content

news

Colts Draft 2021: Why Dayo Odeyingbo, And Not A Tackle, Was Chris Ballard's Choice In Second Round

The Colts doubled down on investing in their defensive line on Friday night, using the 54th overall pick on Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo. But why was he the pick and not an offensive tackle? General manager Chris Ballard explained the team's thinking after Day 2 of the draft ended. 
news

Dayo Odeyingbo To Bring Versatility, Tenacity To Colts' Defensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went defensive line for a second straight pick to open up the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, as they selected Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo with their second-round (54th-overall) selection. What does Odeyingbo bring to the table?
news

UPDATED: Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts began their 2021 NFL Draft by selecting Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick. Here's a look at their remaining selections on Friday and Saturday. 
news

Colts Select Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo With 54th Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts continued to add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2021 NFL Draft is underway. Keep it locked here for updates and analysis all weekend long. 
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye's Remarkable Athletic Testing Numbers

In drafting Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts landed a remarkable athlete — as well as a remarkable person. 
news

Kwity Paye: 'I Was Blessed To Be Picked By The Colts'

The undisputed feel-good story of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kwity Paye is now the newest member of the Indianapolis Colts, who selected the Michigan defensive end with their first-round (21st-overall) pick on Thursday night. What all does Paye bring to the table for the Indy defense?
news

Colts Draft 2021: Why Chris Ballard, Colts Drafted Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts were thrilled with how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft fell to them with the 21st overall pick on Thursday, and used that selection to snag Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. 
news

Colts Select Defensive End Kwity Paye With 21st Pick In NFL Draft

The Colts added to their pass rush in using the 21st overall pick on Michigan's Kwity Paye. 
news

Experts' Choice: Who Will Colts Pick In 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round kicking off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. We take one final look back at what a number of experts believe the Colts will do with the No. 21 overall pick. 
news

2021 Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Preview

The 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the Colts hold the No. 21 overall selection as well as five other picks. Here's everything you need to know for the next three days. 
news

How To Watch, Stream And Listen To The 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 29-May 1. 
2021 Schedule Release is May 12

2021 Schedule Release is May 12

The Colts' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. E.T. on Colts.com, NFL Network and NFL.com.

Join our priority list today to be notified when tickets go on sale for all home matchups this season, or skip the line and lock in every game with a Colts season ticket membership.

JOIN THE PRIORITY LIST SEASON TICKETS
Advertising