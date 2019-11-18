Colts Daily Notebook: Pierre Desir, Parris Campbell Return To Practice

Hilton, Funchess update

Hilton has been out since suffering a calf injury during a non-contact portion of practice on Oct. 30, and was initially given a three- to four-week recovery timeline.

Thursday night's game against the Texans will have officially been 22 days since he went down with his calf injury.

While Hilton was estimated to be a "DNP" in Monday's walkthrough, the Colts aren't yet counting him out for Thursday night's game. He continues to progress in his work off to the side, Reich said today, and he's already proven he can be effective on gamedays with little to no practice time to prepare.

"I mean, certainly in his career he's proven that he doesn't need to practice, but that's never the optimal situation," Reich told Houston-area reporters in a conference call on Monday. "But he's logged enough miles, as they say, and he's enough of a pro and really smart player that he's proven to be a rare exception in that standpoint."

Another top receiver not being ruled out yet for Thursday? Devin Funchess.

Funchess suffered a broken clavicle back in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. He was brought back to practice last Wednesday, setting in motion a 21-day window for the team to decide whether to move him back to the active roster or revert him to IR for the rest of the season.

Funchess told reporters last week his bone still hadn't completely healed — he was wearing a red, no-contact jersey in practice — but Reich said Monday the veteran receiver continues to make positive progress.