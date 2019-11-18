Marlon Mack, Khari Willis Will Not Play Thursday Against Texans

» Mack suffered a broken hand in the third quarter of Sunday's game and didn't return; he had surgery on Monday, Reich confirmed, and his timetable to return is not immediately known.

Mack currently ranks fifth in the league with 862 rushing yards; in all, he has 192 carries for 862 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. He had 14 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting Sunday's game.

With Mack out of the lineup, the Colts will turn to a mixture of Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams on Thursday against the Texans.