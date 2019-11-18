Marlon Mack, Khari Willis Will Not Play Thursday Against Texans

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that running back Marlon Mack (hand) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) have both already been ruled out of Thursday night’s Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Nov 18, 2019 at 01:39 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

111719_ind-jax-mack-td
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are already down two starters — one on each side of the ball — for Thursday night's crucial Week 12 road matchup against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Frank Reich said today that running back Marlon Mack and safety Khari Willis, both of whom were injured in Sunday's 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, have each been ruled out Thursday against the Texans.

» Mack suffered a broken hand in the third quarter of Sunday's game and didn't return; he had surgery on Monday, Reich confirmed, and his timetable to return is not immediately known.

Mack currently ranks fifth in the league with 862 rushing yards; in all, he has 192 carries for 862 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. He had 14 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting Sunday's game.

With Mack out of the lineup, the Colts will turn to a mixture of Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams on Thursday against the Texans.

While Wilkins was inactive Sunday with an ankle injury, Williams was able to pick up the slack before — and especially after — Mack's injury; he ran the ball 13 times for a career-best 116 yards (8.9 yards per carry), as the Colts as a team ran for a season-best 264 yards on the day in all, their best single-game performance since 2004.

» Willis, according to Reich, developed concussion symptoms after Sunday's game, and is now in the league's concussion protocol, meaning he would not be able to gain clearance by Thursday night.

A 2019 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, Willis in recent weeks has taken over as the Colts' starting strong safety and has excelled; his 44 total tackles ranks seventh among all rookies. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed on the year.

The Colts will rely on their depth at safety to fill in for Willis on Thursday night. All five safeties played at least 26 defensive snaps Sunday against the Jaguars, including starter Malik Hooker (51 snaps) as well as Rolan Milligan (30 snaps), Clayton Geathers (28 snaps) and George Odum (26 snaps).

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 16 Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve, Waive DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To 53-Man Roster, Sign LB Cameron McGrone From New England Patriots' Practice Squad

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent from D-II Pittsburg State, had kickoff returns of 48 and 49 yards and played solid coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Colts Release DT Curtis Brooks From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Vikings Week 15

The Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 39-36, to fall to 4-9-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history.

news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

The Colts are taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 15 vs. Vikings

The Colts previously ruled out cornerbacks Brandon Facyson (illness) and Kenny Moore II (ankle), as well as wide receiver Mike Strachan (concussion).

news

Colts Mailbag: Shadowing Justin Jefferson, Bernhard Raimann's Crucial Evaluation, Parris Campbell's Revenge Game?

The Colts Mailbag is back heading into Saturday's Week 15 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. We've got questions about how to handle Justin Jefferson, the future at left tackle, how to exploit a struggling Minnesota defense and more.

news

Colts Elevate CB Darrell Baker Jr., LB Forrest Rhyne To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 15 Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts made the roster moves Friday.

news

Colts Sign DT McTelvin Agim To The Practice Squad, Release WR Robert Foster From The Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Vikings, Week 15

Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising