COLTS DAILY NOTEBOOK

INDIANAPOLIS – It might have been an off day for players at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but that did not mean the Colts' staff was treating it as such.

The Colts acquired cornerback Vontae Davis, 24, from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a second-round pick and a conditional late-round pick in 2013.

Davis is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has played in 44 games (36 starts) while picking off nine passes during his time with the Dolphins.

"I'm excited for a fresh start, and I'm happy to be a Colt," Davis said. "Indianapolis has a great tradition and I'm excited to play for a great franchise. I want to thank the Dolphins for their support and I'm grateful they drafted me, but I'm happy to be a Colt now."

Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano is a former defensive backs coach and said the Colts will spend the next few days trying to get Davis up to speed to possibly see some playing time against Cincinnati on Thursday.

One benefit the Colts do have with Davis is the scheme he was playing with the Dolphins has some similarities to the one that is currently being run in Indianapolis.

"I haven't watched every snap that he's played, but I know he's been productive. I know what he was in college and how we evaluated him coming out of Illinois, a couple years back," Pagano said.

"We knew there was a great talent there. We are going to do our very best to see that Vontae succeeds both on the field and off the field, to reach his potential."

In 2009, Davis was the 25th overall selection in the NFL Draft and was a three-year starter at the University of Illinois.

During his rookie season with the Dolphins, Davis became the first rookie to lead the team in interceptions in 20 years.

Dealing with an already short week, Pagano said his staff will wait and see closer to game time on Thursday whether or not they feel Davis will see any action in the preseason finale.

"They got some storms going on down south and so we're working on the logistics of, number one, getting him up here, and then, number two, we got to get him up to speed," Pagano said.

"If we are able to get him up here and get him on the practice field in a timely fashion and feel good about, from a knowledge standpoint of being able to go out there and function without hurting our team or hurting himself, we'll try to get him involved in the game some."

On the injury front, the Colts did receive some good news regarding outside linebacker Robert Mathis and cornerback Jerraud Powers.

Mathis was held out of the Redskins game with a shoulder injury and Powers left with a knee sprain early in the first half.

Pagano said neither injury is expected to be serious, and he believes both will be ready for the season opener on September 9.

The Colts did suffer two losses from Saturday's night game with the Redskins starting with nose tackle Brandon McKinney.

"Brandon McKinney, unfortunately, MRI came back and he does have an ACL injury," Pagano said. "They're going to let that thing calm down in the next two to three weeks, which is typical for these types of injuries. Unfortunately for Brandon, it's probably going to end his season. He'll end up going on IR."

Wide receiver Griff Whalen turned in an eight-catch, 66-yard performance against the Redskins but did suffer an injury to the foot that plagued him early in training camp.

"It does show a fracture there, so he's going to miss extended time," Pagano said of the injury to Whalen. "The doctors are still talking to Griff and deciding what to do there."

The next few hours for the Colts will be focused on trimming the roster from 90 to 75 players along with resting those banged up.

Two weeks remain until the regular season opener with the Chicago Bears and it looks like the Colts might have found their man to pair with veterans Antoine Bethea, Jerraud Powers and Tom Zbikowski in the secondary.