Colts Coordinators Reveal Their In-Game Communications Plans

Previously, NFL coaches with headsets in the booth were not permitted to relay a play call to the quarterback unless the coach was physically on the field. Last year, after taking over the play-calling duties coordinator midway through the season, Chudzinski would have to radio in the play call down to then-quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen on the sidelines, who would, in turn, relay it to the quarterback via their in-helmet radio.

The league changed that rule in March at the annual NFL Owner's Meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., however.

"That'll be new, be able to go directly to the quarterbacks, so we'll work through that in the first few preseason games and see how that goes," Chudzinski said Thursday. "It's new for everybody in the league this season, so I'm excited about it and looking forward to it and expect that we won't have any issues with it."

If there are radio issues — Chudzinski said it's a common problem just about each week — then the Colts' staff and players, particularly their quarterbacks, have a plan in place to make sure an effective play is called, regardless.

"We have a contingency plan for all scenarios," Chudzinski said. "Back when it was communication to the sideline and then communication from the sideline to the quarterback, (if) we had any type of communication breakdown, we had plays specifically that the quarterback would get to if he couldn't hear or didn't know, as well as the coach on the sideline, as well, knowing what we are wanting in those particular scenarios."

Chudzinski says he prefers to call the game from an elevated view in a booth because of a few simple reasons, such as overall vision and accessibility.

"I think you can see the game better up there, as far as understanding what exactly they're running and responding," he said. "The issues that come up — why a particular play doesn't work — you have a better view of why that happened."

Also, a booth tends to be "a little bit calmer environment" than down on the sidelines.