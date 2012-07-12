COLTS.COM FLASHBACK: CHRIS HINTON

One of the most talented players in the Colts’ Indianapolis era was on the roster when the team arrived in town. Chris Hinton earned a Pro Bowl bid as a rookie offensive guard in 1983. In Indianapolis, Hinton repeated the honor five consecutive times at left tackle from 1985-89. He joined the club in a trade that sent John Elway to Denver and left the club in a trade with Atlanta in 1990. Hinton’s notable career spanned 177 games over 13 years and three teams. He was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2001. This is the second of four installments with Chris Hinton.

Jul 12, 2012 at 12:21 AM
hinton-chris-01-a.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – Fans who followed the first six seasons the Colts played in Indianapolis (1984-89) remember a number of players for different reasons.  Many of those are recalled for outstanding play on the field.  Perhaps no player is thought of more in that regard than Chris Hinton.

Hinton played six of his seven Colts seasons in Indianapolis.  After earning rookie Pro Bowl honors in 1983, his first season in Indianapolis was shortened to six games by a broken leg.  Hinton rebounded from the setback by earning Pro Bowl honors at left tackle annually during his last five seasons with the Colts.

Hinton was joined through his Colts years by some solid teammates on the offensive line.  Center Ray Donaldson was a stellar performer who accompanied Hinton to Honolulu from 1986-89.  Guard Ron Solt joined the duo in 1987 as the club had three Pro Bowl offensive linemen for the second time in team history.  Other linemates like Ben Utt, Randy Dixon and Kevin Call toiled with the unit that opened holes for running backs like Randy McMillan, Eric Dickerson and Albert Bentley to attack defenses.  The line stayed virtually intact, as did tight end Pat Beach, for many of those seasons, and Hinton remembers his comrades with affection.

"It was a nice mixture.  You had guys like myself, Ron Solt and Ray Donaldson who had achieved some personal success," said Hinton.  "Then you had, and I want to say it in a positive way, 'The Misfits.'  You had Ben Utt, and I don't think there was ever a season where he thought he was going to make the team.  I think every season the Colts had kind of written him out of the script, but he found a way to always be a part of it.  The Kevin Call's and the Randy Dixon's just a great group of guys. … I remember that group when we left the facility after practice we were the most likely guys to be seen somewhere together out in Indianapolis. … We broke bread together and our families got a chance to get to know each other and our wives.  It was just a good group of guys, humble guys who worked hard."

All position groups in the National Football League form bonds.  Offensive linemen, arguably, might form the tightest bonds.  Hinton worked for years with Donaldson, and he appreciated the approach and talent the standout center brought to the game.

"Well, he was special to me personally in a lot of different ways.  One was the fact that he was my travelling roommate for my whole career there in Indianapolis, seven years.  He was a guy who took me under his wing in the early days in Baltimore and his work ethic, I was always impressed with that," said Hinton.  "He and Dwight Stephenson, who played at Alabama and the Miami Dolphins and was a Hall-of-Famer, they were the cutting edge, the new breed of centers.  They were athletic guys who, in both cases, played other positions before center.  He was a special guy, longevity, and probably one of the strongest sets of hands I had ever seen.  If he grabbed a guy he was done, even the best of them."

Hinton performed at a high level at all times.  He possessed tremendous physical gifts, and he applied those gifts in practice during the week and in every game.

"Chris was an animal," said former Colts defensive back Mike Prior.  "He was a big guy who played from whistle-to-whistle, and maybe a little longer.  Chris had that determination and fire in him that you see with the great ones.  He would win his one-on-ones.  The guy opposite him knew it was going to be a rough game because he was going against Chris.  When you went against Chris, you really had to step up your game.  He was not going to let down.  Chris would get after guys.  He got his assignments done.  He was fiery.  You could talk to him in the locker room and he was a quiet guy.  You get him on the field and he'd get revved up.  He got that fire in his eyes.  He was not going to lose many battles, and it was individual battles along the line.  He was going to keep coming after you."

Wide receiver Bill Brooks played on the same offense with Hinton for four years.  Brooks noted Hinton's talents, natural ability and the regard teammates held for the Northwestern graduate.

"The Dancing Bear, Chris Hinton.  Chris was a little different," said Brooks.  "Chris was a very nice guy.  He didn't have a mean streak unless you really did something bad to him, but he played hard.  I think playing at the left tackle position is a tough position, it really it.  It's one of the toughest positions in football.  He did a good job of protecting the quarterback's backside and also making some holes for Albert (Bentley) and Eric (Dickerson) and at the time even George Wonsley or Randy McMillan.  Chris did a great job in blocking.  He was one of the leaders.  He may not have been the captain, but he was one of the leaders of the team because people respected his play on the field and respected the things he had to say and how he prepared for the game."

Now two decades removed from his Indianapolis playing days, Hinton does recall what his teammates here meant to him.

"All in all, I had a great group of guys playing with me, whether it's Ray Donaldson who took me under his wing as an offensive lineman and great teammates like Duane Bickett and Eugene Daniel," said Hinton.  "What's cool is when I do come across guys that I haven't seen or talked to in a long time, we kind of pick up where we left off and reminisce and talk about what's going on in our lives now.  That is always cool."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

news

NFL Combine To Stay In Indianapolis In 2023, 2024

The NFL announced on Tuesday it will not move the NFL Combine from Indianapolis, where it's been held since 1987, for at least the next two years.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Tarik Glenn To Join Colts Ring Of Honor On October 30

Fans may purchase single-game tickets to the Oct. 30 game and other home games at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Undrafted wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who teamed up with second-round pick Alec Pierce at Cincinnati, is the nephew of former Colts Super Bowl-winning running back Joseph Addai.

news

Colts Rookie Minicamp Notebook: What We Learned About Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, Nick Cross on Day 1 In Indianapolis

The Colts held Day 1 of their rookie minicamp on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts 2022 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Indianapolis will host the Kansas City Chiefs for September 25 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium

news

When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Colts will host Patrick Mahomes in their home opener and play primetime games against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in 2022.

news

Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule is set.

news

Colts To Host Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Lucas Oil Stadium In 2022 Preseason

The Colts will open the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills before hosting the Lions and Buccaneers in Indianapolis.

news

Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule features games against Russell Wilson, A.J. Brown, Khalil Mack and a number of other star players who changed teams this offseason.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising