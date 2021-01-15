Colts' Frazier, Johnson, Overstreet II, Ross To Coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

At the conclusion of the NFL regular season, clubs nominated active assistant coaches who were reviewed by a panel of NFL Football Operations staff, East-West Shrine Bowl leadership and members of the NFL’s General Managers Advisory Committee to serve as coaches for this year’s event.

Indianapolis – Indianapolis Colts Offensive Quality Control Coaches Parks Frazier and Jerrod Johnson, Defensive Quality Control Coach David Overstreet II and Assistant Special Teams Coach Frank Ross will participate in the 96th annual East-West Shrine Bowl Professional Development Opportunity. Johnson is one of two coaches selected this year to have previously played in the game.

The game had been scheduled for January 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and was cancelled due to challenges presented by COVID-19. The student-athletes chosen as players will still participate in various virtual training/informational drills with current NFL coaches and members of the NFL Operations staff.

Frazier finished his third season with the Colts and his first as an offensive quality control coach. Johnson concluded his second season with Indianapolis and his first as an offensive quality control coach. The two assisted a Colts offense that ranked 10th in the NFL in yards per game (378.1) and first in the league for the lowest three-and-out percentage (11.7) in 2020.

Overstreet II just wrapped up his third season with the Colts as the defensive quality control coach. He assisted a Colts defense that ranked eighth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (332.1) and second in rushing yards allowed per game (90.5) this season.

Ross concluded his third season with Indianapolis as assistant special teams coach. He coached George Odum, who was an Associated Press First Team All-Pro after he finished with a league-leading 20 special teams stops. He also helped Rodrigo Blankenship set the franchise record for the most points scored by a Colts rookie (139) in 2020.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the nation's oldest all-star game for college seniors aspiring to play in the NFL. Ninety-eight players from the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl signed with an NFL team in the fall. In addition, there are more than 300 Shrine Bowl alumni playing prominent roles on all 32 NFL teams, and 78 Pro Football Hall of Famers have played in the game.

