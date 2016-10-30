Colts Close Out First Half Of Season With 30-14 Loss To Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS –First Quarter Recap

The Colts won the toss but deferred to the second half.

Kansas City would get on the board first Sunday, but lost their starting quarterback on the opening series. A 12-play drive ended with a field goal from kicker Cairo Santos. Late in the drive though a hit from linebacker Edwin Jackson sent Alex Smith to the locker room. The Chiefs led 3-0 with 10:20 in the first quarter.

The Colts would go three-and-out on their first possession. A third-and-10 for the Colts saw T.Y. Hilton catch a 40-yard completion, but the play was negated by a holding penalty on Anthony Castonzo.

With backup Nick Foles at quarterback, the Chiefs would go three-and-out. Nice coverage from Vontae Davis and Patrick Robinson aided the defense early on.

The inability to stay away from the self-inflicting negatives hurt the Colts on their next drive. Andrew Luck couldn't handle a snap and the fumble fell into the arms of Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson.

It was a golden opportunity for the Chiefs starting at the Indy 22-yard line following the fumble. But the Colts' defense got a major, major win. A third-down sack from Robert Mathis led to a 28-yard field goal attempt by Santos, which he clanked off the upright. The score stayed at 3-0 just past the midway point of the first.

The early struggles for the Colts' offense continued. A first down from the offense would be the only penetration from the unit on the final drive of the opening quarter.

A 49-yard completion from Nick Foles to Tyreek Hill brought the first quarter to a close with the Chiefs in Indy territory again.

At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs led the Colts 3-0.Second Quarter Recap

Kansas City capitalized on this trip to Indy's half of the field. Nick Foles found tight end Travis Kelce for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs an early second quarter 10-0 lead.

Needing an answer, the Colts got it with a quick strike drive. Moving 63 yards in six plays, Andrew Luck dumped one off to Frank Gore. The running back did the rest, scampering 18 yards into the end zone. The KC lead was down to 10-7 with 10:07 left in the first half.

With Alex Smith back in the game, the Chiefs went three-and-out.

The Colts would also punt after Chiefs edge rusher Dee Ford sacked Andrew Luck for a second time.

Kansas City would near midfield on their next drive, but had to settle for a punt.

The Colts would take over, backed up on their own goal line with a little more than two minutes remaining the first half.

The teams traded quick punts, with the Colts getting the ball back having a chance at a final-minute score. But that idea ended when Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines picked off Andrew Luck with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

Smith would take advantage of this turnover. Three plays after the turnover, Smith found Jeremy Maclin for a 13-yard score.

At halftime, the Chiefs led the Colts 17-7.Third Quarter Recap

The Colts began the second half with a punt after an initial first-down reception by Donte Moncrief.

Kansas City started right where they left off. Alex Smith heading back into the locker room didn't stop the Chiefs. Backup Nick Foles found rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill wide open down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown. The Chiefs lead was up to 24-7 with 7:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Indy then got the drive they had to have down three scores. Moving 75 yards in 10 plays, Andrew Luck found Donte Moncrief in the back of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown. Kansas City's lead was 24-14 with 2:05 left in the third.

The third quarter came to a close with the Chiefs having to punt after Erik Walden's sixth sack of the season.

At the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs led the Colts 24-14.Fourth Quarter Recap

With the ball to start the fourth quarter, the Colts couldn't get anything going on their first drive of the final frame.

A 28-yard punt return by Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill gave them the ball at midfield with 13:05 remaining. With nice field position, the Chiefs would move pretty quickly down to the half-yard line. But the Indy defense held from there, leading to a 22-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. The Chiefs lead was up to 27-14 with 8:00 remaining.

But the Colts could not muster anything and had to punt.

The Chiefs milked the clock before adding a 44-yard field goal from Santos. The lead was up to 30-14 with 3:35 left.

That would be the final score as the Colts closed out the first half the season with a disappointing loss.

Next week the Colts (3-5) will head to Green Bay (4-2) in the final game before their bye week.Colts In-Game Injuries

OT-Joe Reitz (concussion, ruled OUT)

CB-Vontae Davis (being evaluated for a concussion, questionable to return)

WR-T.Y. Hilton (hamstring, returned to the game)

ILB-Josh McNary (burner, questionable to return)

S-Mike Adams (groin, questionable to return)

Colts Inactives

TE-Dwayne Allen (ankle)

DE-Henry Anderson (knee)

OT-Le'Raven Clark

DE-Kendall Langford (knee)

OLB-Curt Maggitt (ankle)

OG-Jack Mewhort (tricep)

WR-Chester Rogers (hamstring)Colts Pre-Game Notes

-The Chiefs are 14-2 in their last 16 regular season games.

-This is the lone home game the Colts will play in a 41-day stretch.Weather Update

-It's another beautiful fall Sunday in the Circle City.