Colts Claim Two Defensive Backs Off Waiver Wire

Intro: The Colts were once again busy on the waiver wire following final roster cuts. On Sunday afternoon, the Colts claimed cornerback Neiko Thorpe (Raiders) and safety Matthias Farley (Cardinals).

Sep 04, 2016 at 07:28 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Have the Colts found themselves the next Jack Doyle or T.Y. McGill?

They hope so, in the form of two defensive backs.

On Sunday, the Colts used the waiver wire (the route they acquired Doyle in 2013 and McGill in 2015), to claim cornerback Neiko Thorpe and safety Matthias Farley.

To make room for the two defensive backs, the Colts released cornerback Jalil Brown and tight end Chase Coffman. Now, the roster is back to the mandated number of 53 players.

Thorpe, 6-1 and 200 pounds, has played in 37 career games after going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2012.

Last year with the Raiders, Thorpe played just under 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps, often rotating in at the corner position.

Given the Colts' injury situation at corner right now (Antonio Cromartie and Frankie Williams being the only healthy guys going into Week One), this was clearly a position of need come waiver wire time.

Farley, 5-11 and 210 pounds, had a very nice preseason at safety after wrapping up his collegiate career at Notre Dame last fall.

An undrafted signee of the Arizona Cardinals, Farley is known for his special teams play and his football IQ.

The Colts now have five safeties on their active roster (Mike Adams, T.J. Green, Clayton Geathers, Winston Guy and Matthias Farley), but Geathers has yet to practice since injuring his foot in early July.

With this weekend's moves, the Colts are now at 53 players with practice starting up on Monday heading into next Sunday's regular season opener versus Detroit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

