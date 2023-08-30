Colts claim T-Ryan Hayes, DE-Isaiah Land and G-Josh Sills off waivers

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tackle Ryan Hayes (from Miami), defensive end Isaiah Land (from Dallas) and guard Josh Sills (from Philadelphia) off waivers. The team also waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, waived guard/tackle Carter O'Donnell and released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Hayes, 6-7, 305 pounds, participated in the Dolphins' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was selected by Miami in the seventh round (238th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Hayes played in 40 games (30 starts) at left tackle at Michigan (2018-22). He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in each of his last two seasons. Hayes was part of a Wolverines' offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's top offensive line in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022).

Land, 6-4, 225 pounds, participated in the Cowboys' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Collegiately, Land appeared in 30 games at Florida A&M (2018-22) and compiled 89 tackles (62 solo), 42.5 tackles for loss, 29.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, one interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2021, he earned Associated Press First Team All-America honors and the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in the FCS after leading the nation in tackles for loss (25.5) and sacks (19.0).

Sills, 6-6, 325 pounds, participated in the Eagles' 2023 offseason program and training camp. As a rookie in 2022, he saw action in one game with Philadelphia after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2022. Collegiately, Sills saw action in 52 career games (47 starts) at Oklahoma State (2020-21) and West Virginia (2016-19). He earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-Big 12 (2021) recognition and Second Team All-Big 12 (2018) honors.

Agim, 6-3, 300 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on December 15, 2022. He spent Weeks 1-14 of last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. From 2020-21, Agim played in 17 games with the Broncos and compiled 12 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He was originally selected by Denver in the third round (95th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

O'Donnell, 6-5, 305 pounds, spent the entire 2022 season on Indianapolis' Injured Reserve list. In 2021, he spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, O'Donnell spent the entire season on the Colts practice squad after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, he played four seasons at the University of Alberta in Canada and earned First Team All-Canadian honors in 2019 and Second Team All-Canadian honors in 2018. O'Donnell was a Canada West All-Star in 2018 and 2019.