Colts/Chiefs Notebook: Quiet Afternoon For T.Y. Hilton

Punt Returners Struggle

**For a second straight week, the Colts had some adventures with their punt return unit.

Injuries have forced several new faces into that role for the Colts.

It started two weeks ago with Quan Bray going on injured reserve.

Then with new returner Chester Rogers, who had his struggles last week fielding punts hovering around and inside the five-yard line, inactive on Sunday, the Colts decided to turn to T.Y. Hilton to handle those duties.

Hilton, who did some punt returning as a rookie, fielded one punt on Sunday before a hamstring injury took him (briefly) out of the game.

Undrafted rookie Josh Ferguson was next up. Ferguson got one chance, but muffed his lone opportunity.

After a punt out of bounds, the Colts sent Jacoby Brissett back for the fourth punt of the afternoon.

A fumbled punt by Dorsett was followed by another muff, sending Hilton out there for the fifth and final punt of the night.

In total, the Chiefs had six punts on Sunday (including one that was negated by a penalty) and the Colts had trouble handling half of them.

"With Chester down we have been working those other guys," Pagano said after Sunday's loss.

"We have to keep working in that area to try to develop some guys back there that make good decisions. We have enough guys so we just have to do a good job of getting them ready."**

Colts Fall Two Games Behind Texans

**The Colts will head into the second half of 2016 needing some major help to play postseason football.

With Sunday's loss, the Colts (3-5) now sit two games behind the Houston Texans (5-3), and one game behind the Tennessee Titans (4-4).

It's a schedule that includes quite a few potential roadblocks in November and December.

The Colts still have road games with Green Bay (4-3), Minnesota (5-1) and Oakland (6-2). Plus home games against Pittsburgh (4-3) and Houston (5-3).

After a trip to Green Bay next Sunday, the Colts will have their bye week.**

Colts/Chiefs Snap Counts**

Injuries hit the receiver and tight end group coming into Week Eight. At receiver, the snap counts against the Chiefs went to Donte Moncrief (59-of-66), Philip Dorsett (56-of-66), T.Y. Hilton (54-of-66) and Devin Street (14-of-66).

The running back snaps were as followed: Frank Gore (32-of-66), Robert Turbin (29-of-66) and Josh Ferguson (5-of-66). Ferguson's snaps continue to be very limited, compared to what he was receiving at the start of the year.

The Colts had the same starting offensive line for a second straight week. But Joe Reitz (a concussion held him to 49-of-66 snaps) had to exit, forcing Jon Harrison (17 snaps) into the lineup. Jack Mewhort (tricep) missed his second straight game.

Defensively, safety Clayton Geathers played all 74 snaps.

With Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford out on Sunday, the defensive line snaps went to: David Parry (52-of-74), Arthur Jones (52-of-74), Hassan Ridgeway (37-of-74), Zach Kerr (24-of-74) and T.Y. McGill (22-of-74).

Injuries limited Mike Adams (groin) to 65 of the 74 snaps. Vontae Davis (concussion) played just 24 snaps.