COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday marked the final day of 'training camp' practices for the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) as tomorrow will be an off day from the practice field for the players.

Preparations will continue for Thursday night's preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1).

It remains to be seen how much time the first units will play on Thursday but quarterback Andrew Luck is ready for another stern test.

"(Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer) has a great track record, great history," Luck said. "The Bengals have had great defenses. It will be a great test for us, and I do think you have to be aware of when they're brining pressure, how many guys that are coming."

It will be a collective effort in trying to handle the Bengals' pressure with a majority of that effort coming from the offensive line.

Head Coach Chuck Pagano said he has been pleased with how his offensive line has bounced back from its performance against the Redskins.

"You go back, you look at the tape. You try to correct the mistakes. Like I said, they all basically come down to communication and technique things," Pagano said. "They've done a nice job in preparation for this week. I'm looking forward to watching them play and seeing how they perform on Thursday."

The battle in the trenches will be one of the main keys that Pagano will be focusing on against the Bengals.

No matter which unit is on the field, Pagano said his staff will be looking for proper execution and the ability to establish the running game.

"We're looking for timing and things like that, but we want to execute better. See how they respond as far as running the football on offense and stopping the run when those guys are out there. So we're going to challenge them in that regard," Pagano said.

"Like last week, these guys have got a front four that can put pressure on you, as well as they love to blitz linebackers and secondary personnel. So we've got to do a great job in the pass protection part of it."

The final preseason game also provides one last opportunity for those fighting to make the Colts' roster.

Pagano said he has seen players make quantum leaps in the final week of the preseason and although his staff will not be putting extra emphasis on the Bengals game, the players know that this could be their last impression.

"It's extremely important because I get a little bit more time to show what I can do," running back Darren Evans said of the Bengals game. "I just want to do everything the best way I can, limit my mistakes to zero and just give a maximum amount of effort."

Final cuts to a 53-man roster are due by 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening, and then the focus officially will be turned to the season opener in Chicago on September 9.

Offensive Tackle Winston Justice on what a clean pocket means:

"Clean means exactly what it is. Clean means him (the quarterback) not being touched. When someone says they want the quarterback clean, they don't want any (defensive) linemen near him, linebackers near him. Keep him off the ground, basically untouched."

Head Coach Chuck Pagano on how cornerback Vonate Davis is getting adjusted:

"I think he's done a great job because we just threw him out there in the last two days. Looking at the tape, I don't see a whole lot of mistakes going on. We're kind of, from a call standpoint, taking it easy on him. But we've thrown enough at him to where he's responded. He was the last guy out of the building yesterday. Everybody got done around 5 or 5:30, and I was just roaming the halls and going to get a bite to eat. I walked by the defensive back room and he was the only guy in there. He had the Washington game on. The calls come up on the bottom of the tape, so he was studying tape. So we sat down and watched a little bit of tape in there. He's putting the time in, and he's bound and determined to make this thing work."

The Colts held a brief morning walk-through before a morning walk-through. The team will have an off day from the practice field on Wednesday in preparation of the preseason finale at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday.

