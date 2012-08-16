COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON – Strong storms in central Indiana forced the Colts to push up their lone

practice on Thursday.

The Colts held a two-hour practice beginning at 1:50 p.m. inside of Macholtz Stadium working on situational drills.

"Obviously, it would have been nice to get out there, get under the lights, play some music, get some crowd noise out here, get in front of the fans one last time," Head Coach Chuck Pagano said of the need to reschedule a practice originally set for the evening.

"Again, you've got no control over the weather and it cooperated for the most part with moving the thing up and having a practice at our normal 1:50 (p.m.) time. The storm rolled through and we got out there and got what we needed to get done."

Weather has caused the Colts to practice indoors a few times during training camp but Pagano felt like they needed to be outside with their second preseason game just three days away.

"You could put on the tennis shoes, you can still go into the gym, but it's just not the same. You can't simulate the same type of things so I'm glad we got done what we got done," Pagano said.

Thursday's practice saw the Colts coaching staff put the players in a number of different specific situations in preparation for Sunday's game with the Steelers.

The secondary had a nice afternoon in adverse conditions and its leader is pleased with how the unit has performed this training camp.

"I think (the defense has) come a long way," safety Antoine Bethea said. "Being that it's a total different scheme than most of us have played in, Rob (Robert Mathis), Free (Dwight Freeney), standing up, defensive backs more man (coverage)."

"It's just a lot of different things that this defense has overcome, but I think we've done a good job. Coaches, I think they've put installment plays in for us so we could really hone in on the defense. I think the more we play with each other, the better we will be."

Offensively, quarterback Andrew Luck put together a pair of two-minute drill scoring drives to end practice.

The offense is coming off a very impressive performance against the Rams in the preseason opener, yet is still looking for more this weekend.

"Outside looking in, you only see the good, you only see the big plays, you don't see all the little things that we know that we can correct to be even better," tight end Dwayne Allen said.

Camp will wrap up in Anderson tomorrow morning for the Colts with one final walk-through beginning at 9:45 a.m.

It has been a successful three weeks in Anderson and now the Colts will head back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to continue to 'build the monster.'

"Offensively and defensively, I think we've made great strides, great steps where we want to be," wide receiver Austin Collie said. "It doesn't stop here in Anderson. It's got to keep on going."

The Colts had several former players out in Anderson on Thursday including former offensive tackle and Super Bowl XLI winner Tarik Glenn. Others included Chukie Nwokorie, Roosevelt Potts, Mike Prior and Gary Padjen. More alumni had been expected before the weather intervened.

The offense had some successful two-minute drives to end their final afternoon practice in Anderson. The Colts defense was able to get its hands on a few balls during practice, including an interception by inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman.

* *

Tight end Dwayne Allen on this week's road contest with the Steelers:

"Good teams are able to win on the road, so I'm looking forward to building on what we did in the first game and getting better. Tough road wins are tough, even tougher in the NFL. Going against a Pittsburgh team who is known for their physicality, for their toughness, that's something we want to incorporate into our game, into this program. We need to go out and have a good showing."

Head Coach Chuck Pagano on what he is looking for in the second preseason game:

"Starting the way we started was great. Hats off again to the staff and players. I always say you make your biggest jump from your first preseason game to your second preseason game, so we're looking obviously to get better in all areas and if we can go out there and do the things we talk about doing, running the ball, stopping the run, taking care of the football, playing well on third down on both sides of the football, scoring points in the red area, taking care of the football down there and those type of things, and then finishing strong in the fourth quarter, then we'll be happy."

Tomorrow will be the final day of Colts training camp and Sports Illustrated's Peter King and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora will be in attendance.

The Colts had one practice on Thursday from 1:50-4:30 pm. They will have a final walk-through Friday morning from 9:45-12:35 before returning to Indianapolis in preparation for this Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Inclement weather once again forced the Colts to adjust their schedule on Thursday. Practice was moved up several hours to 1:50 in the afternoon and took place at Macholtz Stadium.

