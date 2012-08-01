COLTS CAMP NOTEBOOK

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON –The Colts had their first off day of the 2012 training camp on Wednesday after three straight two-a-days to begin camp in Anderson.

Tuesday saw the first day in pads for the Colts and Chuck Pagano was pleased with how his team fared in the afternoon heat.

"I think again it's a testament to our strength coaches, Roger Marandino, Richard Howell, and Dave Williams. They did a great job preparing these guys in the offseason and then when they went away they took care of business. They came back in great shape," Pagano said on Tuesday.

"This is not an easy practice. We're out here for quite some time, and any time you slap the pads back on like I said you're running around in shorts it's easy there's an acclimation period that we got to go through. There is an acclimation period getting used to the pads. So I thought they handled (Tuesday) pretty well."

A return to the practice field comes on Thursday as the Colts once again will start a three-day stretch of two-a-days.

The first of two night practices for the Colts comes on Tuesday, August 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The preseason opener for the Colts is Sunday, August 12 when the St. Louis Rams visit Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

COLTS MAKE ROSTER MOVES

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and Waived-Injured offensive guard Ben Ijalana. If Ijalana goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Colts' Injured Reserve list.

Nsekhe, 6-8, 325 pounds, competed with the San Antonio Talons (2012), Philadelphia Soul (2011) and Dallas Vigilantes (2010) of the of the Arena Football League. He competed in 12 games over his AFL tenure and contributed with 11 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Nsekhe also competed with the Corpus Christi Sharks of the af2 in 2009. He is a native of Arlington, Texas and attended Texas State.

Ijalana, who is entering his second NFL season, was originally selected by the Colts in the second round (49th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.

WAYNE LEADS DIVERSE RECEIVING GROUP

Kevin Bowen

Colts.com

When analyzing the experience at the skill positions for the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Reggie Wayne might as well be the father of the group.

Wayne doubles in NFL years played than any other skill position player on the Colts roster.

From a production standpoint, Wayne has been as steady as anyone in the NFL leading the Colts in receiving each of the last five seasons.

With a young receiving corps ready to go in 2012, wide receivers coach Charlie Williams is ready to have No. 87 leading the group.

"A guy that is hungry to get back out there and start working again to help this football team get better," Williams said of his Pro Bowl receiver.

As Williams runs his receivers through drills each practice it is Wayne leading a youthful unit that eventually will be catching balls from a quarterback that is also young in NFL experience.

"The key is catching his balls when he throws them," Williams said of quarterback Andrew Luck. "Like I said he's going to put the ball on the money, we've just got to catch the ball every time he's throwing to us, no matter who it is."

Along with rookie receivers T.Y. Hilton and LaVon Brazill, free agent signee Donnie Avery joined the Colts in the offseason after four years in the NFL.

The speedy Avery was the first receiver taken in the 2008 NFL Draft and is looking for a fresh start in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Austin Collie and Wayne are the only two Colts receivers back in the fold this season after seeing significant playing time in 2011.

When Wayne entered Anderson University on Saturday for training camp he made it clear he was all business arriving with members of the Indiana National Guard, dressed in army fatigues.

He wants his teammates to take a message from them and know that the 53 players in that locker room come September play as one.

"When you have full confidence in your brethren, it's a plus. It's going out there and knowing that my teammates are going to be there for me no matter what happen," Wayne said.

"That's what the hard work is put in for during the whole offseason. Hopefully we can turn it over to the field during the season and play Colts football."

CARTER WELCOMES THE PADS

Kevin Bowen

Colts.com

When offensive coordinator Bruce Arians described what he wants to see out of the running game this season he didn't hesitate with his answer.

"Physicality."

That word fits the running style of second-year running back Delone Carter who at 238 pounds just completed his first full offseason in the NFL.

Carter is one of five running backs who all saw carries in Tuesday afternoon's practice and coach Chuck Pagano has said on numerous occasions that his team will rely on more than one ball carrier.

"It's a deep (running back) room with a lot of talent in there. We're just going out there and try to iron this thing out," Carter said.

Last season, Carter carried the ball at least three times in 14 of the Colts' 16 games including scoring his first career touchdown in Week 5 of the season.

He was used primarily in short-yardage situations for the Colts and as a power back he knew what was coming on Tuesday when the team strapped on the pads for the first time in 2012.

"Somebody is going to put their shoulder into you. They want to get the running backs the most," Carter said of the defense's mentality.

For most of the defensive players asked about putting pads on Tuesday, they were grinning ear to ear thinking about the contact.

But even Carter couldn't help but crack a little smile when he talked about getting a little more contact thrown his way.