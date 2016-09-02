Colts/Bengals Notebook: Andrew Luck Leads NFL In Preseason Completion Percentage

INDIANAPOLIS – When the sun rose on Friday morning, the entire focus for the Indianapolis Colts was about preparing for what is coming a week from Sunday.
The Colts held a small walk-through on Friday with the early introduction to the Detroit Lions being the focus.
In our final preseason notebook, we take a look at the preseason for Andrew Luck, how the running back situation could look in 2016 and the roster cuts occurring this weekend.
Here's a notebook look at the Colts' 13-10 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.
**Andrew Luck Sits, Enters Regular Season On Strong Note
**Yes, it is just the preseason, but Andrew Luck had a fine three quarters of work in the month of August.
Luck, as expected, did not play on Thursday night in Cincinnati.
He didn't need to after going 21-of-26 in seven preseason drives this year.
The 80.8 completion percentage for Luck this preseason was the highest of any NFL quarterback (minimum 6 pass attempts).
For a quarterback that has typically hovered around 60 percent (in both the regular season and preseason), a jump of nearly 20 percentage points is a great sign for Luck's 2016 outlook.
On Thursday, Luck barely took part in pre-game warmups as the Colts played Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris at quarterback.
The Colts rested virtually every starter that is expected to be in the lineup when the Lions come to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 11.**
A candid look at the Colts on the road to play the Bengals.
Stevan Ridley Makes Colts Debut
**Just how undecided are the Colts in the pecking order behind Frank Gore?
They had the four backs on their roster not named Gore each play at least eight snaps on Thursday night, rotating them throughout the game.
Newcomer Stevan Ridley was the headliner of that group.
Ridley, who the Colts signed on Sunday, got the start on Thursday and had nine carries for 11 yards. Ridley does not play special teams, so the Colts will have to decide if they feel his worth, as just an offensive reserve, is enough to make the 53-man roster.
Current backup Robert Turbin had three carries for 16 yards in playing 16 snaps. Turbin did have a red-zone fumble on the game's opening drive.
Jordan Todman wrapped up a nice preseason with five carries for 33 yards and a 39-yard kick return.
Undrafted free agent Josh Ferguson played just eight snaps but had a handful of catches against the Bengals.
The thought is the Colts will definitely keep three running backs, with a fourth being a possibility, depending on how the team juggles the inevitable injury concerns on defense.
Outside of Gore, and probably Turbin, the staff will have some difficult decisions to make in rounding out this group.
**Roster Cuts Coming Saturday
**The busiest transaction day in the NFL every year is just hours from beginning.
Teams across the league will have to part ways with a combined 704 players to cut down their rosters from 75 players, to 53.
Roster cuts are due by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.
It's expected the Colts will scour the waiver wire, thus shuffling the backend of their 53-man roster over the weekend.
As has been a storyline for the past couple of weeks, the injury situation for the Colts will greatly impact how their 53-man roster looks come Monday.
"We have to get healthy, and healthy in a hurry," Chuck Pagano said on Thursday night in Cincinnati. "Because (September) 11th is going to be here before we know it. It makes it difficult to get to that 53.
"We got to get some guys back, and back on the offensive line, specifically the corner positions. These 48 hours are going to be critical from a health standpoint, and making some tough calls."