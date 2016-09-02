Colts/Bengals Notebook: Andrew Luck Leads NFL In Preseason Completion Percentage

Stevan Ridley Makes Colts Debut

**Just how undecided are the Colts in the pecking order behind Frank Gore?

They had the four backs on their roster not named Gore each play at least eight snaps on Thursday night, rotating them throughout the game.

Newcomer Stevan Ridley was the headliner of that group.

Ridley, who the Colts signed on Sunday, got the start on Thursday and had nine carries for 11 yards. Ridley does not play special teams, so the Colts will have to decide if they feel his worth, as just an offensive reserve, is enough to make the 53-man roster.

Current backup Robert Turbin had three carries for 16 yards in playing 16 snaps. Turbin did have a red-zone fumble on the game's opening drive.

Jordan Todman wrapped up a nice preseason with five carries for 33 yards and a 39-yard kick return.

Undrafted free agent Josh Ferguson played just eight snaps but had a handful of catches against the Bengals.

The thought is the Colts will definitely keep three running backs, with a fourth being a possibility, depending on how the team juggles the inevitable injury concerns on defense.

Outside of Gore, and probably Turbin, the staff will have some difficult decisions to make in rounding out this group.

**Roster Cuts Coming Saturday

**The busiest transaction day in the NFL every year is just hours from beginning.

Teams across the league will have to part ways with a combined 704 players to cut down their rosters from 75 players, to 53.

Roster cuts are due by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

It's expected the Colts will scour the waiver wire, thus shuffling the backend of their 53-man roster over the weekend.

As has been a storyline for the past couple of weeks, the injury situation for the Colts will greatly impact how their 53-man roster looks come Monday.

"We have to get healthy, and healthy in a hurry," Chuck Pagano said on Thursday night in Cincinnati. "Because (September) 11th is going to be here before we know it. It makes it difficult to get to that 53.