Colts/Bears Notebook: Key Fourth-Quarter Turnover Completes Week Five Win

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in NFL history a team had a game the immediate week after playing in London, instead of having their bye week.

The London hangover was not there for the Colts as a solid start led to a 29-23 victory over the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a notebook look at the Colts (2-3) getting a win that sets up a pretty important Week Six tilt down in Houston:

**Melvin Forces Massive Fumble

**Sunday afternoon was not the blueprint the Colts want to repeat on the defensive side of the ball.

But in the game's most critical moments, the defense rose to the occasion.

It started on the very first play after the Colts took a 26-23 lead with 3:43 remaining.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who played 21 snaps in place of Patrick Robinson (knee injury, but did return), made the play.

Following a 12-yard completion to Bears receiver Cameron Meredith, Melvin got his hand on the ball and forced a fumble.

"I was just coming in, breaking on the ball, and making a play on the football," Melvin said afterwards of the game's only turnover. "Coming in, knowing that the ball was in position where I could put my hand on the ball as I'm taking the man to the ground. It was a big play."

The fumble was then secured by D'Qwell Jackson, just before the veteran rolled out of bounds.

"My job was to get into my zone drop and read Hoyer's eyes," Jackson said of the fumble. "Melvin made a great play. It was a bang, bang play. (Melvin) was right where he needed to be. He was able to get his hands on it and it was just me running to the ball. I saw the ball pop out and I knew I had to stay in bounds.