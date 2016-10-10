Colts/Bears Notebook: Key Fourth-Quarter Turnover Completes Week Five Win

Intro: In the Colts/Bears Week Five Notebook, we take a look at the fourth-quarter fumble forced by cornerback Rashaan Melvin, the day for Pat McAfee and how the AFC South looks after five weeks.

Oct 10, 2016 at 03:13 AM
Kevin Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in NFL history a team had a game the immediate week after playing in London, instead of having their bye week.

The London hangover was not there for the Colts as a solid start led to a 29-23 victory over the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a notebook look at the Colts (2-3) getting a win that sets up a pretty important Week Six tilt down in Houston:

**Melvin Forces Massive Fumble

**Sunday afternoon was not the blueprint the Colts want to repeat on the defensive side of the ball.

But in the game's most critical moments, the defense rose to the occasion.

It started on the very first play after the Colts took a 26-23 lead with 3:43 remaining.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who played 21 snaps in place of Patrick Robinson (knee injury, but did return), made the play.

Following a 12-yard completion to Bears receiver Cameron Meredith, Melvin got his hand on the ball and forced a fumble.

"I was just coming in, breaking on the ball, and making a play on the football," Melvin said afterwards of the game's only turnover. "Coming in, knowing that the ball was in position where I could put my hand on the ball as I'm taking the man to the ground. It was a big play."

The fumble was then secured by D'Qwell Jackson, just before the veteran rolled out of bounds.

"My job was to get into my zone drop and read Hoyer's eyes," Jackson said of the fumble. "Melvin made a great play. It was a bang, bang play. (Melvin) was right where he needed to be. He was able to get his hands on it and it was just me running to the ball. I saw the ball pop out and I knew I had to stay in bounds.

"My hat goes off to Melvin. He made a great play after only playing a handful of snaps."**

Don't Forget About The Other Kicker

**Adam Vinatieri's right leg is really good and, in case anyone forgot, so is Pat McAfee's.

While Vinatieri was busy with a perfect afternoon knocking home 5-of-5 field goals, McAfee was changing field position via a trio of punts.

McAfee had three punts for 63.3-yard average (56.7 net).

Both of those numbers are single-game career highs for the eight-year veteran.

A 74-yard punt from McAfee in the fourth quarter was the longest of his career, and second longest in team history.

Two years ago we saw Vinatieri and McAfee both earn All-Pro honors.

Could it happen again in 2016?

**Win For Colts Sets Up Massive AFC South Tilt In Week Six

**How quickly things can shift within a division.

A Colts' win on Sunday, coupled by a Texans' loss in Minnesota, has the division lead on the line in Week Six.

The Colts (2-3) will travel to take on the Texans (3-2) this Sunday night in primetime. At stake will be first place in the AFC South.

"I'm glad you told me that," D'Qwell Jackson said Sunday after being informed of what is up next for the Colts.

"I'm going to make sure I get my iPad loaded up late tonight, get on Houston. That makes it even better. To play Houston and play for the division lead. We've got to get this thing going."

After just one divisional game the first five weeks of the season, the Colts will have back-to-back road contests the next two weeks.

Trips to Houston and Tennessee (2-3) will conclude the first half of the 2016 AFC South slate for the Colts.

In the second half of the season, the Colts will play home games against the Titans (Nov. 20), Texans (Dec. 11) and Jaguars (Jan. 1).

Colts/Bears Snap Counts

  • Like they did against the Jaguars, the Colts elected to employ a few more three-wide sets on Sunday. The wide receiver snaps went to: Jacoby Brissett (64-of-68), T.Y. Hilton (61-of-68), Chester Rogers (54-of-68) and Quan Bray (10-of-68). The tight end reps were: Dwayne Allen (48-of-68), Jack Doyle (28-of-58) and Mo Alie-Cox (5-of-78).
  • With a healthy offensive line back, the Colts did shuffle their starting lineup. Rookie Joe Haeg got another start at right tackle, pushing Joe Reitz to the bench. Reitz did play two snaps in a tackle eligible role.
  • Without backup running back Robert Turbin (inactive), the Colts had Josh Ferguson (14 snaps) log the only playing time behind Frank Gore (54 snaps).
  • Defensively, D'Qwell Jackson, Clayton Geathers and Vontae Davis played all 66 snaps.
  • The corner snaps on Sunday were as followed: Vontae Davis (66), Patrick Robinson (47), Darius Butler (37), and Rashaan Melvin (21).
  • At the spot vacated by Sio Moore, Josh McNary got the start and played 25 snaps before getting a stinger in the second half. Rookie Antonio Morrison also played 25 snaps.
  • Henry Anderson's play counts this season in three games: 18, 29 and 21.
