Colts Arrive In Pittsburgh For Pivotal Week 13 Contest

Intro: The Colts landed in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon where the weather is supposed to be relatively calm for December.

Dec 05, 2015 at 09:29 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PITTSBURGH – Sunday night will have a January feel to it when the Colts and Steelers meet in Week 13.

These two 6-5 teams obviously have a lot at stake with just five games remaining in the regular season.

The Colts are tied with Houston atop the AFC South, holding the early tiebreaker.

On Saturday, the Colts did not choose to make a last-minute roster move along the offensive line. That means they will likely have seven offensive linemen active on Sunday, including Khaled Holmes (who is currently listed as questionable with a fibula injury). The unit is already without starters Anthony Castonzo and Hugh Thornton.

Here are some notes to keep an eye on before the Colts and Steelers kick off in Week 31:

STEELERS GAME NOTES

  • For those watching the game Sunday, tune into NBC where Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will have the broadcast for the 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff. Tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey, Jim Sorgi and Matt Taylor.
  • The Colts final primetime game of 2015 will come on Sunday Night Football.
  • With a win on Sunday, Matt Hasselbeck would become the first 40-year-old quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win five consecutive starts.
  • Besides a 2008 road victory over the Steelers, the only time the Colts have won in Pittsburgh was in 1968. The Colts are 2-10 all-time in Pittsburgh.

