Colts, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Honor Indianapolis "Angel"

The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce Matt Creed, an Indianapolis, Ind. resident, as a 2015 honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Dec 17, 2015 at 01:57 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

anthemangel-creed.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce Matt Creed, an Indianapolis, Ind. resident, as a 2015 honoree of the Colts Anthem Angels program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Creed will be recognized at the Colts home game this Sunday, December 20, 2015, for his outstanding contributions to the community.

Creed has devoted his entire career to public service. He has served 12 years as a volunteer fireman and over 15 years as a full time EMT and paramedic. Creed has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol since 2004, where he has served as the Commander of the Indiana Wing since 2013. As Commander, Matt works as an auxiliary of the United States Air Force on missions including search and rescue, disaster relief, aerospace education outreach, and a leadership program for youth.

Matt works with youth through the CAP cadets program. The program is designed to introduce young people to aviation through aerospace education, leadership training, physical fitness, and moral leadership. Creed works with members on an activity that allows them to experience Air Force pilot training. Over the years, many of his students have gone on to become pilots for the Air Force, Army, and Navy. Creed stated that it has been "extraordinarily rewarding to have been a small part in helping these kids achieve their goals."

"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who may have received little or no recognition for the strides they have made to help others in human-service related professions.

In honor of Creed's heroism, he will receive four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets to the Colts game, a feature story with his photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout) and on www.colts.com, as well as on-field recognition at the game.

Nominations are currently being accepted for upcoming 2015 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit: www.colts.com/anthemangels.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising