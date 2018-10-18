Colts, Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Honor Brazil, IN "Angel"

The third "Anthem Angel" of 2018 is Kerri James of Brazil, Ind.



Kerri's favorite quote is from Abraham Lincoln: "Next to creating a life the finest thing a man can do is save one." James does just that on a daily basis through her job as a flight paramedic.



Her nominator describes her as one of the most caring individuals she knows with a true passion to help others. She works long hours and always treats her patients as if they were her own family. Over the years, Kerri has been honored for her work by receiving the Indiana Paramedic of the Year and EMS for Children awards.