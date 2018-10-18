Colts, Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Honor Brazil, IN "Angel"

Indianapolis – For the 11th year, the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will celebrate "Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes," Hoosier public and civil servants who have made community contributions beyond the call of duty, but may have received little public recognition.
One "Anthem Angel" is selected and notified prior to each Colts regular season home game. Each "Angel" receives four VIP tickets, a feature story and photo in the Colts gameday magazine (The Scout) and on Colts.com, and special on-field recognition at a home game.
The third "Anthem Angel" of 2018 is Kerri James of Brazil, Ind.
Kerri's favorite quote is from Abraham Lincoln: "Next to creating a life the finest thing a man can do is save one." James does just that on a daily basis through her job as a flight paramedic.
Her nominator describes her as one of the most caring individuals she knows with a true passion to help others. She works long hours and always treats her patients as if they were her own family. Over the years, Kerri has been honored for her work by receiving the Indiana Paramedic of the Year and EMS for Children awards.
The Colts will accept online nominations for future "Angels" at Colts.com/AnthemAngels through December 10. Nominees should be employed in human service-related professions, from first responders to educators and social workers. Nominations must include a brief essay about the nominee, sharing their story about the actions that have made him or her a hero.