Colts, Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Honor Kokomo "Angel"

The fifth "Anthem Angel" of 2018 is Bruce Rood of Kokomo, Ind.



It was Bruce's passion for helping others that inspired him to enter law enforcement. For more than 20 years, he has served the Kokomo Police Department as a patrolman, Drug Task Force agent, sergeant of investigations and a shift patrol supervisor. He likes working with new officers and teaching them the best ways of handling issues and working with people.



After another officer was killed in the line of duty, Bruce developed an emergency kit that could help save injured officers' lives. This kit was adopted by Homeland Security, and many police officers have started carrying it while on duty.



The Colts will accept online nominations for future "Angels" at Colts.com/AnthemAngels through December 10. Nominees should be employed in human service-related professions, from first responders to educators and social workers. Nominations must include a brief essay about the nominee, sharing their story about the actions that have made him or her a hero.