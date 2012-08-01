COLTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

ANDERSON – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and Waived-Injured offensive guard Ben Ijalana. If Ijalana goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Colts' Injured Reserve list.

Nsekhe, 6-8, 325 pounds, competed with the San Antonio Talons (2012), Philadelphia Soul (2011) and Dallas Vigilantes (2010) of the of the Arena Football League. He competed in 12 games over his AFL tenure and contributed with 11 receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Nsekhe also competed with the Corpus Christi Sharks of the af2 in 2009. He is a native of Arlington, Texas and attended Texas State.