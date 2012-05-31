COLTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES





INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed cornerback Korey Lindsey off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and waived safety Micah Pellerin.

Lindsey, 5-10, 194 pounds, was originally selected in the seventh round (207th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was released by the Bengals on September 3 and claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on September 5. Lindsey was inactive for three of the first four games of the season before being signed to the Cardinals practice squad on October 5 where he remained for the rest of the 2011 campaign.

Lindsey saw action in 50 games (36 starts) in four seasons at Southern Illinois and helped lead the team to two FCS postseason berths. He completed his collegiate career with 14 interceptions, which ranks third in school history. Lindsey earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and NFL Draft Report as a junior and senior. He also became the first Saluki to earn three-straight All-Missouri Valley first-team selections.