COLTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES





INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent offensive tackle George Foster and waived fullback Ryan Mahaffey.

Foster, 6-5, 338 pounds, has competed in 68 games (57 starts) for the Denver Broncos (2003-06) and Detroit Lions (2007-08). He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2009), the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League (2010) and the New Orleans Saints (2011).

Foster is a former first round (20th overall) draft selection of the Broncos. In his second season (2004) he appeared in all 16 games and was a member of an offensive line that allowed a franchise record-low 15 sacks. The following season Foster paved the way for Denver to record its second-best rushing season in team annals with 2,539 yards, which ranked second in the NFL. In his career, he has blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers, including Clinton Portis (2003), Reuben Droughns (2004), Mike Anderson (2005) and Tatum Bell (2006).

Foster attended the University of Georgia and was a two-year starter who saw action in 43 games at both left and right tackle. As a senior, he helped the Bulldogs finish with a No. 3 national ranking in both major polls and also helped the team win a school record 13 games.