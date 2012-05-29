COLTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis has signed free agent offensive tackle George Foster and waived fullback Ryan Mahaffey.

May 29, 2012 at 06:56 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Colts_Helmet_REAL_Up_Close.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent offensive tackle George Foster and waived fullback Ryan Mahaffey.

Foster, 6-5, 338 pounds, has competed in 68 games (57 starts) for the Denver Broncos (2003-06) and Detroit Lions (2007-08). He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2009), the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League (2010) and the New Orleans Saints (2011).

Foster is a former first round (20th overall) draft selection of the Broncos. In his second season (2004) he appeared in all 16 games and was a member of an offensive line that allowed a franchise record-low 15 sacks. The following season Foster paved the way for Denver to record its second-best rushing season in team annals with 2,539 yards, which ranked second in the NFL. In his career, he has blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers, including Clinton Portis (2003), Reuben Droughns (2004), Mike Anderson (2005) and Tatum Bell (2006).

Foster attended the University of Georgia and was a two-year starter who saw action in 43 games at both left and right tackle. As a senior, he helped the Bulldogs finish with a No. 3 national ranking in both major polls and also helped the team win a school record 13 games.

Mahaffey was signed by the Colts from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on November 16, 2011. He competed in five contests and totaled one reception for five yards.

