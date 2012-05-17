COLTS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis has signed free agent quarterback David Legree from Hampton University. The Colts have released tight end Brody Eldridge.

May 17, 2012 at 06:31 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent quarterback David Legree and waived tight end Brody Eldridge.

Legree, 6-4, 225 pounds, began his collegiate career at Syracuse before transferring to Hampton University at the conclusion of the 2008 campaign. Last season with the Pirates, he completed 141-of-229 passes for 1,636 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. Legree also rushed for 299 yards on 85 carries.

In 2010, Legree played in all 11 games for Hampton and completed 138-of-288 passes for 1,679 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 299 yards and one touchdown at Florida A&M. Legree was also named the MEAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a performance against North Carolina A&T.

In Legree's first season at Hampton (2009), he threw for 803 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

In two seasons with the Colts, Eldridge saw action in 27 games and totaled 14 receptions for 84 yards.

