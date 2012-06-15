COLTS ANNOUNCE ORGANIZATIONAL MOVES

Indianapolis Colts promote Jon Scott and Sean Sullivan

Jun 15, 2012 at 07:16 AM
The Indianapolis Colts today promoted Jon Scott to vice president of equipment operations and Sean Sullivan to equipment manager.

Scott is entering his 31st season with the Colts having originally joined the team in March of 1982. He started as an assistant equipment manager prior to being elevated to his most recent role as equipment manager in November of 1982. Scott's association with the Colts began when he worked as an assistant to the equipment manager during the club's 1979 and 1980 summer training camps. He received a bachelor's degree in physical education from Michigan State University in 1979.

Sullivan will embark on his 17th season with the Colts after spending the last 10 years as the team's assistant equipment manager. He was an assistant in his first two years with the team and was then promoted to his previous role in March of 2002. Sullivan also logged NFL experience as a football operations intern with the Carolina Panthers in the summer of 1995.

