COLTS ANNOUNCE ORGANIZATIONAL MOVES





The Indianapolis Colts today promoted Jon Scott to vice president of equipment operations and Sean Sullivan to equipment manager.

Scott is entering his 31st season with the Colts having originally joined the team in March of 1982. He started as an assistant equipment manager prior to being elevated to his most recent role as equipment manager in November of 1982. Scott's association with the Colts began when he worked as an assistant to the equipment manager during the club's 1979 and 1980 summer training camps. He received a bachelor's degree in physical education from Michigan State University in 1979.