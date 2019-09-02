Colts Address Quarterback Depth By Signing Veteran Brian Hoyer; Add Four To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts officially have landed their backup quarterback with the 2019 season opener just days away.

The team announced today that it has signed veteran free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will back up starter Jacoby Brissett when the Colts travel to Los Angeles on Sunday for their Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

In a corresponding move, the team has waived safety Rolan Milligan.

The Colts on Monday also signed four more players to their practice squad: defensive end Jamal Davis, running back Quinton Flowers, defensive tackle Brian Price and wide receiver Chad Williams.

Hoyer, 33, has spent most of the past two seasons with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady's backup, but has starting experience with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

In 65 career games with 37 starts, Hoyer has completed 838-of-1,412 pass attempts (59.3 percent) for 9,902 yards with 48 touchdowns to 30 interceptions.

"Brian has the toughness and accuracy we look for in a quarterback and he's been in offensive systems that are similar to ours," Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday. "He has a tremendous amount of experience and is a proven leader. Brian's knowledge will be a valuable resource in supporting Jacoby and the team on and off the field. We're excited to have him here."

The Colts' plans at quarterback changed quickly on Aug. 25, when starter Andrew Luck announced his sudden retirement from the NFL. That immediately propelled Brissett into the starter's job, while creating an opening for his backup.

With Chad Kelly already suspended the first two weeks of the regular season, the only other option on the Colts' roster after the conclusion of the preseason would've been Phillip Walker, but the team waived him during final cuts on Saturday. Walker was then re-signed to Indy's practice squad on Sunday.

Hoyer's signing addresses an immediate need on the Colts' roster; the team will use the next couple of weeks to determine whether Hoyer is the long-term answer in that spot, if it will turn to Kelly for the backup job once he returns from suspension or if the team could explore the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks.

"We want to make sure we make the right decision both in the short term and in the long term," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on Sunday.

While Hoyer faces quite the learning curve over the next few days to get himself ready to go for this Sunday's game against the Chargers, head coach Frank Reich isn't worried about the plan the team will put into place.

Hoyer, after all, has been in this position before, having been acquired mid-season on three other occasions by the Pittsburgh Steelers (2012), Cardinals (2012) and Patriots (2017).