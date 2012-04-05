COLTS ADD TACKLE

Indianapolis has signed defensive tackle Brandon McKinney as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore. McKinney will be reunited with Head Coach Chuck Pagano with Colts.

Apr 05, 2012 at 08:27 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

mckinney-brandon-01-a.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive tackle Brandon McKinney.

McKinney, 6-2, 345 pounds, enters his seventh NFL season.  In 61 career games (six starts) with the San Diego Chargers (2006-07) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-11), he has totaled 82 tackles (42 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed.  McKinney originally was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers on May 8, 2006.  He was released on October 4, 2008 and was signed by the Ravens four days later.

"Brandon brings a welcomed amount of size, power and experience to our defensive line," said General Manager Ryan Grigson.  "Interior players in his mold aren't easy to come by in the draft or in free agency for that matter.  We felt he could fill a valuable role and his familiarity with Coach Pagano and the defense itself was a positive as well.  We are looking forward to Brandon helping us in developing a strong presence inside."

McKinney was part of a Ravens defense that has ranked third in the NFL in total defense over the last four seasons, allowing an average of 202.0 yards per game.  During that time frame, Baltimore's defense also ranked second in the league in points per game allowed (16.3), second in total net yards allowed (292.3) and second in rushing yards allowed (90.3).

"I'm happy to be playing for Coach Pagano and Greg Manusky," said McKinney.  "I'll be joining some former teammates as well and that's a good thing.  We're going to put in some good work. I'm happy to be here."

McKinney started his final two and a half seasons at defensive tackle for Michigan State and ended his Spartan career with 93 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.  As a junior, he was the second-leading tackler along the defensive line with a career-best 42 stops.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts great Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

Manning on Monday was appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information.
news

In preseason debut, Anthony Richardson's 'real growth' happens in real time

Richardson threw an interception on his first NFL preseason drive but impressed head coach Shane Steichen and his teammates with how he responded on Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:
Advertising