COLTS ADD TACKLE

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive tackle Brandon McKinney.

McKinney, 6-2, 345 pounds, enters his seventh NFL season. In 61 career games (six starts) with the San Diego Chargers (2006-07) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-11), he has totaled 82 tackles (42 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. McKinney originally was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers on May 8, 2006. He was released on October 4, 2008 and was signed by the Ravens four days later.

"Brandon brings a welcomed amount of size, power and experience to our defensive line," said General Manager Ryan Grigson. "Interior players in his mold aren't easy to come by in the draft or in free agency for that matter. We felt he could fill a valuable role and his familiarity with Coach Pagano and the defense itself was a positive as well. We are looking forward to Brandon helping us in developing a strong presence inside."

McKinney was part of a Ravens defense that has ranked third in the NFL in total defense over the last four seasons, allowing an average of 202.0 yards per game. During that time frame, Baltimore's defense also ranked second in the league in points per game allowed (16.3), second in total net yards allowed (292.3) and second in rushing yards allowed (90.3).

"I'm happy to be playing for Coach Pagano and Greg Manusky," said McKinney. "I'll be joining some former teammates as well and that's a good thing. We're going to put in some good work. I'm happy to be here."