COLTS ADD FREE AGENTS

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents, offensive lineman Jake Kirkpatrick and quarterback Trevor Vittatoe.

Kirkpatrick, 6-3, 305 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 29, 2011. He was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Kirkpatrick attended TCU and competed in 48 career games for the Horned Frogs. As a senior, he was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the nation's top center. Kirkpatrick was also named a Walter Camp and Sporting News first-team All-America selection.

Vittatoe, 6-2, 220 pounds, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 26, 2011. He was released prior to the start of the regular season. Vittatoe was then signed by the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League on February 2, 2012.