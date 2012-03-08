COLTS ADD FREE AGENTS

Indianapolis has signed free agent offensive lineman Jake Kirkpatrick and quarterback Trevor Vittatoe.

Mar 08, 2012 at 08:45 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents, offensive lineman Jake Kirkpatrick and quarterback Trevor Vittatoe.

Kirkpatrick, 6-3, 305 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 29, 2011. He was released prior to the start of the regular season.

Kirkpatrick attended TCU and competed in 48 career games for the Horned Frogs. As a senior, he was the recipient of the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the nation's top center. Kirkpatrick was also named a Walter Camp and Sporting News first-team All-America selection.

Vittatoe, 6-2, 220 pounds, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 26, 2011. He was released prior to the start of the regular season. Vittatoe was then signed by the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League on February 2, 2012.

Vittatoe was a four-year starter at UTEP and finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (12,439) and touchdowns (97). He is the only player in UTEP history to pass for 3,000 yards in three separate seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

